New Hanover church will serve three-town parish

The Archdiocese of Boston plans to sell two churches in Norwell and Pembroke and build a new church in Hanover to serve all three communities.

The three-town parish was created in 2021 as St. Mary’s — St. Helen’s — St. Thecla’s, with one pastor serving in three separate church buildings in Norwell, Pembroke, and Hanover.

The new plan calls for selling St. Helen’s — a sloping roof structure on Route 53 in Norwell with more than 10 acres of land — and St. Thecla’s, which is located farther south on Route 53 in Pembroke on about 12 acres.