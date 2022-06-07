New Hanover church will serve three-town parish

The Archdiocese of Boston plans to sell two churches in Norwell and Pembroke and build a new church in Hanover to serve all three communities.
The three-town parish was created in 2021 as St. Mary’s — St. Helen’s — St. Thecla’s, with one pastor serving in three separate church buildings in Norwell, Pembroke, and Hanover.
The new plan calls for selling St. Helen’s — a sloping roof structure on Route 53 in Norwell with more than 10 acres of land — and St. Thecla’s, which is located farther south on Route 53 in Pembroke on about 12 acres.
A new church would replace St. Mary’s, on Route 139 in Hanover.
Advertisement
“St. Mary’s — St. Helen’s — St. Thecla’s Parish is a growing and dynamic parish,” said Archdiocese spokesman Terrence Donilon. “In an effort to meet the current and future pastoral needs of the Catholic community in Hanover, Pembroke, and Norwell, the parish is looking at constructing one worship site in place of the current three church buildings.”
Donilon added that “the process is ongoing and additional details regarding the status and scope of the proposed plan should become clearer in the weeks ahead.”
Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.