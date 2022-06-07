fb-pixel Skip to main content

One man killed, another injured in Brockton double-shooting

By Jeremy C. Fox Globe Correspondent,Updated June 7, 2022, 27 minutes ago

A Brockton double-shooting left one man dead and another man with non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday night, police said.

The shootings took place about 8:30 p.m. near 983 North Main St., and an investigation by Brockton and State Police is ongoing, according to Darren Duarte, a Brockton police spokesman.

Duarte said all additional information on the shootings will come from the Plymouth district attorney’s office, where a spokeswoman confirmed that police are investigating but had no further comment.

State Police did not immediately respond to an inquiry late Tuesday night. No further information was immediately available.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.

