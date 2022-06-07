One man killed, another injured in Brockton double-shooting

The shootings took place about 8:30 p.m. near 983 North Main St., and an investigation by Brockton and State Police is ongoing, according to Darren Duarte, a Brockton police spokesman.

A Brockton double-shooting left one man dead and another man with non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday night, police said.

Duarte said all additional information on the shootings will come from the Plymouth district attorney’s office, where a spokeswoman confirmed that police are investigating but had no further comment.

State Police did not immediately respond to an inquiry late Tuesday night. No further information was immediately available.

