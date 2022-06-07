One person killed, six seriously injured in head-on collision in Townsend

One person was killed and six others were seriously hurt in a two-car crash in Townsend on Monday evening, police said.
The head-on collision occurred on Route 119 around 5:35 p.m., Townsend police said in a statement. The vehicles involved in the crash were a sedan and an SUV.
“Townsend Police were dispatched to the area of Route 119 (Main Street) near the intersection with Route 13 for a report of a crash,” the statement said. “Upon arrival, officers observed that two vehicles had collided head-on and that multiple occupants in both vehicles had sustained injuries.”
Police said all seven occupants of both vehicles, including three from the sedan and four from the SUV, were hospitalized with serious injuries.
“The driver of the sedan has since died as a result of their injuries,” the statement said. “A preliminary investigation indicated that a sedan traveling westbound on Route 119 crossed the center line and collided with an SUV traveling in the opposite direction.”
The name of the deceased driver was withheld.
The statement said the fatal crash remains under investigation by Townsend police, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office.
