One person killed, six seriously injured in head-on collision in Townsend

One person was killed and six others were seriously hurt in a two-car crash in Townsend on Monday evening, police said.

The head-on collision occurred on Route 119 around 5:35 p.m., Townsend police said in a statement. The vehicles involved in the crash were a sedan and an SUV.

“Townsend Police were dispatched to the area of Route 119 (Main Street) near the intersection with Route 13 for a report of a crash,” the statement said. “Upon arrival, officers observed that two vehicles had collided head-on and that multiple occupants in both vehicles had sustained injuries.”