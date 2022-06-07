Pentucket picks Panthers as new school mascot

The district’s School Committee approved the mascot after a student vote endorsed the Panthers. The board in 2020 voted to retire the district’s Sachem mascot. Pentucket is one of a number of districts that have dropped Native American mascots due to concerns they portray Indigenous people in a negative and historically inaccurate way.

The Pentucket Regional School District recently adopted the Panthers as its new middle school and high school mascot.

The new logo includes the Merrimack River and three trees reflecting the district’s three sending communities — Groveland, Merrimac, and West Newbury

The Pentucket district in January received more than 300 suggestions for a new mascot, and a district steering committee chose three names as finalists. Based on the results of a community survey, the list was narrowed to two — the Panthers and the RiverHawks. In May, Pentucket High School and Middle School students and next year’s incoming sixth-graders voted to select the Panthers as their preference between those two options.

Advertisement

The new mascot logo, which includes the Merrimack River, and three trees reflecting the district’s three sending communities — Groveland, Merrimac, and West Newbury — will appear on the gym floor at the new Pentucket Regional Junior-Senior High School, which opens this fall.

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.