The Red Door is the new bar Providence needed, with creative cocktails, live music, and late-night food

Behind the scarlet-painted entryway was The Red Door , a newly opened cocktail bar and kitchen with retro vibes in downtown, where two floors of neighborhood bartenders and chefs fresh off their shift were shooting green chartreuse, a gaggle of men with loosened neckties ordered another round on draft, a Tinder date was going well, and a cluster of recent college graduates cheered to their futures.

PROVIDENCE — On a recent spring night, the brassy horn from a saxophonist and bright beating of a cymbal played from the upstairs bar of the dark black and brick facade. A procession of buzzed 30-somethings in high heels and collared shirts streamed out.

The crowd, which appeared eager for a return of Providence’s nightlife scene, might have remembered “Thee” Red Fez, the famed industry bar that closed in 2019, which occupied this space on Peck Street for nearly 20 years. Or they were newcomers to this city, transplants who were looking for a new neighborhood spot to become regulars, where bartenders remember your name and order, and where just about anyone — of age, background, and occupation — can show up for a drink.

The deviled eggs, called The Eggs Possessed at The Red Door, alongside 1970s-era cookbooks on the bar. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

The upstairs of The Red Door on Peck Street in Providence is where jazz performers and local bands perform. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

Either way, The Red Door has it, from their creative bar program led by part-owner Michael Connor to its eclectic food menu by Jimmy James Caruso, another owner who once worked at the Fez and ran a pop-up during the pandemic called Deadnaught where he brought his own flare to saugy dogs to rock bars and local distilleries. Now Caruso has brought a selection to the kitchen of the Red Door, like Jiro’s Nightmare ($11) with imitation crab, cucumber, miso cream cheese, basil, and furikake. Or “Thee” Long Mac with house sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, and sesame seeds. Relishes, dressings, and other condiments are made from scratch.

Alongside their menus, the Red Door brings in talented jazz musicians on Monday nights and features all sorts of live acts throughout the weekends, from punk rock bands to vocalists and DJs. On Friday, June 10, they’ll shut down all of Peck Street during PVDFest for “Riot at the Red Door,” where various bands will perform.

Everything on the menu puts a spotlight on Asian ingredients, like the half-dozen freshly shucked oysters ($18), served with a choice of kimchi mignonette or curry cocktail sauce. Or the Mini Chow Mein sandwiches ($10), a Fall River-area classic, with crunchy chow mein and brown gravy on mini potato rolls. For the hungriest diners, he whips up “General Tso’s Leftovers,” with peppers, onions, baby corn, water chestnuts, and broccoli that’s tossed in a wok with a house Tso sauce, topped with sprouts, scallions, and piled on top of fried rice with tofu, beef, or shrimp. Each are served on unique, painted plates and vintage bowls.

The deviled eggs, served as a snack of four, comes with either chorico or chili oil and pickled chilis — diner’s choice.

They’re hearty, classic dishes that Caruso has worked to perfect since watching home cooking shows on PBS as a kid, or flipping through the pages of Madame Chu’s Chinese Cooking School by Grace Zia Chu, which first published in the mid-1970s. That very cookbook sits on a shelf by the door alongside graphic sci-fi favorites or titles by Hunter S. Thompson and George Orwell where the pages are worn and the binds are splitting. Those are also used for checkbooks at the end of each diner’s and drinker’s night.

A sandwich featuring imitation crab meat called Jiro's Nightmare at The Red Door. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

A plate of poutine at The Red Door. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

“I wanted this old school, commemorative vibe that’s holistic,” said Caruso. “I’m used to my style being more avant-garde, and here I was just ready to fuse together everything I’ve done in the past.”

And you can eat at the Red Door until midnight, making this kitchen a standout in a downtown area where most restaurants stop serving food before 10 p.m. They’re open on Mondays so those in the industry have a place to eat and drink when most other places are closed for the day.

Connor, who dehydrates the unused citrus peels and rounds from the kitchen to use as garnishes, and he grows calendula, sunchokes, oregano, and other herbs on the roof deck. “I’ve worked in bar programs that were completely sustainable. We’re not there yet, but we’re working toward it,” he said.

Co-owner and bar manager Michael Connor tends to the herb garden on the roof. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

A Oaxacacillin cocktail is garnished at The Red Door. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

His curated cocktail menu brings an unpredictable approach to classic blends, like the Oaxacacillin, which started as a weekend special that was so unexpectedly popular that it landed on the permanent menu. Over a single cube of ice, it combines smoky mezcal and scotch that’s tamed with fresh lemon, black tea, ginger, and honey. Also in combining with mezcal is the You and Yours, which is shaken with aperitivo (a deep red liqueur), fresh lime, chartreuse, and peach and then strained into a coupe.

The Rose Quartz is subtly sweet with Pisco (a brandy that’s distilled from either fermented fruit juice or wine), kiwi, vanilla bean, fresh lime, Angostura bitters, with a plush house-whipped Aperol foam and sprinkled with salt. The Old Bitch has a scotch bonnet-infused bourbon shaken with fresh lemon, jalapeños, apple, amaro, and egg white. There are five mule variations, from the classic with vodka or Mexican style with tequila to a Kentucky mule with bourbon or Greek with mastiha.

Co-owner and bar manager Michael Connor strains the ingredients of the Rose Quartz cocktail into a glass of ice. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

The Rose Quartz cocktail. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

The beer list, led by Chris Martelly, another owner, is constantly changing with eight on tap and at least 12 in cans — but are consistently featuring northeast brews. In cans, they have Bully Boy Italian Ice Tea from Massachusetts, Gay Beer Golden Lager from New York, and Queen City Hefeweizen from Vermont. Rhode Island names include beers from the Origin Beer Project, Hive, Proclamation Ale Company, among others. And Miller High Life is a constant at $3 each.

On any given night, the two floors that make up the Red Door are a melting pot of Providence area locals and travelers.

“We really found the gaps that needed to be filled — for late-night food and in style — and have just plugged away at them,” said Caruso. “I think that’s the best part of all of this: How much can we stand out?”

Back on that busy spring night, the band just ends its break, and the drummer begins a crescendo into the start of the next set on his snare. Down the stairs, and outside that red, painted door, a group passing by looks up into the windows, and with few words, marches inside.

The Red Door, 49 Peck St. in Providence, 401-258-3660, reddoorpvd.com. Updates are posted on Instagram.

The facade of The Red Door. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.