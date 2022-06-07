RI House committee set to vote on three R.I. gun bills Thursday

The committee has not scheduled a vote on a bill to ban assault-style weapons , or a bill to strengthen safe firearm storage laws. And the Senate has not posted its version of those bills for committee action, although House and Senate leaders have been working together on the legislation.

The House Judiciary Committee will vote on a bill that would limit magazine capacity to 10 rounds, prohibit the open carry of long guns in public, and raise the age from 18 to 21 to buy long guns and ammunition, according to legislation posted Tuesday.

PROVIDENCE — A House committee is poised to vote on three gun bills Thursday, in the first sign of what could emerge from a promise by General Assembly leaders to pass “meaningful gun reform legislation” following the school shooting in Texas and the racist shooting in Buffalo.

Advertisement

Last week, top Rhode Island officials including Governor Daniel J. McKee and Attorney General Peter F. Neronha joined union leaders and advocates who stood outside the State House calling for passage of those five bills in response to the mass shootings seen across the country.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

On that day, the state’s two top legislative leaders — House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, a Warwick Democrat, and Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio, a North Providence Democrat — issued a joint statement, saying, “We are committed to passing meaningful gun reform legislation this session. We have been working on this issue with the sponsors and committee chairs for several months.”

Diana Garlington, a Providence resident whose 21-year-old daughter was killed in a drive-by shooting in 2011, on Tuesday hailed the posting of the gun legislation. “I absolutely am excited about the three bills, although I wish they would have included the ban on the assault weapons,” she said.

Advertisement

Garlington, a survivor fellow for Everytown for Gun Sense and a board member of the Rhode Island Coalition Against Gun Violence, said the proposed ban on assault weapons was one of her main concerns. “But these three bills will definitely make a difference,” she said. “It is taking a step forward to combating some of the violence we have experienced.”

For example, she noted that the suspects in both the Texas and Buffalo shootings were 18 years old, saying it’s time to raise the age for buying long guns to 21. She said it doesn’t make sense that an 18-year-old can buy an assault-style weapon but cannot legally buy a beer or cigarettes.

The House Judiciary Committee will meet at 3 p.m. Thursday in Room 101 of the State House to vote on the three bills:

Representative Justine A. Caldwell, an East Greenwich Democrat, is sponsoring the bill that would make it a felony for an individual to possess any semi-automatic firearm magazine capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition.

Representative Leonela Felix, a Pawtucket Democrat, is sponsoring the bill that would make it unlawful to possess a loaded rifle or shotgun in public, subject to various exceptions inclusive of hunting activity.

Representative Teresa A. Tanzi, a Narragansett Democrat, is sponsoring the bill that would increase the age from 18 to 21 years for the lawful sale of firearms or ammunition.

The meeting will be televised live on Capitol Television, which can be seen on Cox on Channels 15 and 61, on i3Broadband on Channel 15 and on Channel 34 by Verizon subscribers. The meeting will also be live streamed at http://rilegislature.gov/CapTV/Pages/default.aspx.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.