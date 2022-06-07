R.I. state health official charged with possessing child porn and child erotica

The General Assembly passed the bill banning child erotica , which Governor Dan McKee signed into law, last year.

PROVIDENCE — A Rhode Island health department official who has run a program that focuses on child harm prevention has been charged with one count each of possession of child pornography and child erotica.

According to the health department, Hill was the health program administrator of the violence injury prevention program since fall of 2016. He was also the youth suicide prevention coordinator with the health department since February 2013.

The mission of the program, according to the department’s website, is to provide policy makers with information including data and research, resources to develop life-saving policies, and implementing evidence-based programs to “reduce injuries and death caused by child abuse and neglect, intimate partner/sexual violence, suicide, also injuries attributed from motor vehicle crashes and sports.”

Hill was arraigned on Tuesday and released on a $5,000 bail.

A Washington County District Court judge ordered Hill to use the internet only for “business purposes,” and to not have any unsupervised contact with children under the age of 18.

It’s unclear when and if Hill will lose his job with the state. Annemarie Beardsworth, a spokeswoman with the health department, said the department was notified by State Police earlier Tuesday and that he was placed on administrative leave.

“Because this involves a pending legal and HR matter, we cannot comment any further,” Beardsworth wrote in an email to the Globe.

Rhode Island State Police began investigating Hill when they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in March, WPRI-TV first reported. The State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigated the tip, and police obtained a search warrant for Hill’s home on Monday.

Hill will have another court hearing on Sept. 9.

Prior to joining the health department, Hill worked at Johnson & Wales University where he was the associate director of student conduct for more than six years. At Johnson & Wales, he served as a hearing officer andas an advisor for the student conduct panel for cases on and off campus. He also trained, advised, and consulted with the residential life staff, which included resident assistants and university staff. He would also conduct portions of the university’s orientations for incoming students and would serve as a representative of the university, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Hill also wrote in his profile that he worked at Shippensburg University in Pennsylvania as the director of Greek Life Affairs and the University of Rhode Island as an interfraternity council advisor.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.