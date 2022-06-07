SJC orders new trial in 1984 Dorchester murder, but did not make major change in felony-murder rule retroactive

Even though 36 years have passed since Pope was convicted of first degree murder, that ethical failure by Suffolk prosecutors alone justified granting Pope a new trial, Justice David Lowy wrote.

In a unanimous ruling, the Supreme Judicial Court concluded Suffolk prosecutors violated their ethical obligation to provide Pope’s defense with all information compiled by law enforcement about the only witness linking him to a 1984 murder in Dorchester.

The state’s high court Tuesday ordered a new trial for Joseph Jabir Pope, a man convicted of a slaying more than three decades ago, but bypassed the issue Pope and his supporters fervently wanted them to address: retroactively abolishing the felony murder rule that imprisons people who do not actually kill.

The discovery violations by prosecutors, Lowy also wrote, meant that the SJC did not need to decide whether it should apply its 2017 revision of the felony murder rule to the Pope case. In that earlier ruling, the justices decided that to secure a murder conviction, prosecutors would have to prove that defendants like Pope who committed no physical violence in fact shared the intent to kill.

But they did not make the decision retroactive. A Boston Globe Spotlight Team analysis of hundreds of first-degree murder convictions going back to the early 1970s identified at least 23 people sentenced to life without parole despite not having inflicted physical violence on the victim.

“We conclude that the Commonwealth’s nondisclosure of this evidence - which goes to the credibility of the Commonwealth’s key and only percipient witness, with whom this case rises and falls - constituted a violation of its [ethical] obligation to disclose all exculpatory evidence...and do not reach the defendant’s argument regarding Brown and the felony-murder rule,’’ Lowy wrote.

In some cases, the Globe reported, the person who committed the fatal act got a lighter sentence through a plea deal that allowed them to be paroled - while others are spending the rest of their lives in state prison.

Pope and his attorney, Jeffrey Harris, said in a phone interview they were grateful for the care and thoughtfulness the court devoted to Tuesday’s decision. Pope said he expects to mount a strong defense if Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden decides to try him nearly four decades after the crime.

“I’m confident going forward that I can demonstrate my innocence if the Commonwealth chooses to take me back to trial again,’’ Pope said. “I know things that I did not know before that will aid me significantly.”

Pope was temporarily released from state prison last December while the court heard his case. The SJC ruling means he remains a free man who is still facing a first degree murder charge. Had the court sided with prosecutors, Pope would have to resume serving his life without parole sentence.

Harris said the fact that the SJC skipped over the felony murder issue was not surprising to him or his client. He noted the scant questioning from the justices on the issue when he made his oral arguments in March.

“There was really only one justice who raised it [as an issue], so it seems like ...a nonstarter for them at this point, at least on these facts,’’ Harris said. “But I certainly hold out hope that they will consider retroactivity in the future, either as a legislative matter or as a judicial matter.”

While the court did not address the felony murder issue, the court did find major violations of prosecutorial duty to share exculpatory evidence with the defense before trial. Pope was accused of participating in the May 23, 1984, armed robbery of Efrain DeJesus who was shot to death by a man named Floyd Hamilton who was later convicted of first degree murder in a separate trial.

The key witness against Pope was Efrain’s brother, Bienvenido DeJesus who is identified by the SJC by his nickname, Benny.

The SJC said Pope’s defense should have been provided a report by then-Suffolk Assistant District Attorney Robert Goodale who responded to the Dorchester scene the night of the murder and summarized the evidence collected by Boston police.

Among other issues, Goodale noted that then-Homicide Detective Peter O’Malley suspected Benny was the drug dealer not his dead brother, that the victim’s girlfriend insisted the dead man did not deal or use drugs, and that Benny changed where Pope was during the crime.

“The Goodale documents not only exacerbate the inconsistencies already apparent in Benny’s testimony, such as his changing statements about the defendant’s location at the time of the shooting, but also reveal new inconsistencies in his testimony entirely different in kind,” Lowy wrote. “The very existence of the Goodale documents...calls into question aspects of the Commonwealth’s investigation or preparation for trial.”

In a statement, Hayden said his office is reviewing the key points of the Pope ruling.

“We are reviewing the Joseph Pope decision in its entirety, and we are assessing the options before us in a case nearly four decades old,’' Hayden’s office said in the statement. “We respect Mr. Pope’s desire for a timely decision and we will act accordingly.”

Hayden and other district attorneys have called on the Legislature to address the still unresolved felony murder issue.













