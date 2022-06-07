Taylor Swift sends gifts, ‘hearts’ the Providence College Friars basketball team

It was catchy enough to spread like wildfire through the student section, and the crowd’s sing-alongs during games went viral — and, at last, caught the attention of their queen.

During this magical season, where the underdog Providence men’s basketball team reached the Sweet 16 , the students adopted one of Swift’s megahits, “You Belong With Me,” as their anthem.

PROVIDENCE — The Swifties were right: The Friars and Taylor Swift do belong together.

Taylor Nation had sent the team care packages during the NCAA tournament, which the coaching staff kept secret until Tuesday, when the team gathered together in the locker room for the last time, said Arthur Parks, senior associate athletic director for media relations.

“Hi Friars! What an amazing 2022 season! Congratulations to you all on your incredible and inspiring success. Sending you all hugs!” was written on a note, under letterhead of a smiling cat with the title of another hit song, “I’m feeling 22.”

It was signed, “Love, Taylor.”

Along with the note, Taylor Nation had sent boxes of T-shirts and graduation-style trinkets, “Class of 2022″ and “Feeling ‘22.”

Nate Watson, Justin Minaya, and Al Durham, who graduated this year, posed for photos in their Swiftie shirts.

“They were so excited about it,” Parks said. “They didn’t know.”

“@taylorswift13 we appreciate it look forward to seeing you at the dunk !!!” Aljami Durham tweeted.

The Taylor Swift-PC Friars phenomenon began with three “Swifties” who love the team and requested “You Belong With Me” at the PC-URI game in December. As soon as DJ Finesse started up the track, it hit — and the crowd demanded it at every game.

Let the other schools rock out to House of Pain’s “Jump Around.” Friar fans were having a good time singing along to Taylor Swift, and their team loved them for it.

“It was one of those things, it was never planned, it was never staged, it kind of came out of the blue, much like the season did, it surprised everyone,” Parks said.

As the song caught on at every game, people tried to get Swift’s attention. There were calls to her publicists, a tweet from the Dunkin Donuts Center inviting her to a game, a highway billboard from Cardi’s Furniture, “@taylorswift13: Dunk, Saturday ... You in?”

Not to worry — there is always a Rhode Island connection. It turns out that Swift’s father is friendly with someone who works at the men’s basketball table, Parks said. And Taylor Nation came through for the Friars.

“They loved it, the whole year was amazing and that was just one more subplot to what was an incredible year,” Parks said.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.