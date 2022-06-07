fb-pixel Skip to main content

Tell us: How are you compensating for record-high gas prices in Massachusetts?

By Sahar Fatima Globe Staff,Updated June 7, 2022, 9 minutes ago
The Mobil station on East Berkley Street in Boston sold regular gasoline paid for by credit card for $6.01, which came out to $118.98 for 19.76 gallons at that price.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Gas prices in Massachusetts have hit an all-time high, with the average price of regular unleaded gasoline at $5 per gallon, according to AAA. A year ago, that number was $2.93.

With all that extra money going towards your gas bill, how are you managing? What kind of changes are you making, if any, such as riding your bike more, taking the T, or cutting back on takeout, where inflation has also hit food prices hard?

Sahar Fatima can be reached at sahar.fatima@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @sahar_fatima.

