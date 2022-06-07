Tell us: How are you compensating for record-high gas prices in Massachusetts?

Gas prices in Massachusetts have hit an all-time high, with the average price of regular unleaded gasoline at $5 per gallon, according to AAA. A year ago, that number was $2.93.

With all that extra money going towards your gas bill, how are you managing? What kind of changes are you making, if any, such as riding your bike more, taking the T, or cutting back on takeout, where inflation has also hit food prices hard?