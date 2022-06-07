There are $515 million reasons to vote in Providence’s special election today

The city still needs the state Senate to approve its borrowing plan (the House has already done so), but today’s vote is one of the final major hurdles for Mayor Jorge Elorza’s administration to clear in order to borrow the money.

In what will undoubtedly be a low-turnout election, voters are heading to the polls today to consider allowing the city to borrow $515 million for its poorly funded retirement system and invest the proceeds with the hopes of securing the pensions of thousands of current and future retirees once and for all.

It’s either a dangerous gamble on the stock market or a smart investment that will ensure the long-term health of Providence’s pension fund. Or both.

At issue is a pension fund that, as of June 30, 2021, had just 26 percent of the $1.6 billion it needs to pay current and future retirees over the next several decades. That money never comes due all at once, but the system’s funding status is considered dangerously low.

The city’s pension system is funded by employee and employer contributions, and the money is invested with the expectation of a 7 percent return each year. The $515 million bond is expected to carry an interest rate of less than 5 percent, but supporters of the plan say it can work as long as the fund keeps up with its historical trend of producing a 7 percent annual return.

Elorza’s administration, City Council leaders, and outside validators like the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council are supporting the bond because they believe that the city has few other ways to reform the pension system, in part because the state Supreme Court ruled in 2020 that the council can’t curb pension benefits that have already been approved by the courts.

With annual pension payments rising every year at a faster pace than city revenues, Elorza maintains that the city could eventually be forced into bankruptcy because it will be unable to make the payments. In the fiscal year that begins July 1, Providence will owe more than $100 million to the retirement system.

But critics, like Cranston Republican Steve Frias, say the pension bond is too risky because it relies on stock market stability at a time when some financial experts are predicting a recession. If the gamble fails, Providence would be on the hook with bondholders – who get paid first in the event of a municipal bankruptcy – and still owe the retirees hundreds of millions of dollars.

It’s worth watching RIPEC’s Michael DiBiase and Frias debate the bond on Channel 12′s Newsmakers last weekend.

There are 96,000 registered voters in the city, but I’d peg the over/under on the number of people who will vote in today’s election at 5,000. As of Monday, 397 residents voted early and there were fewer than 800 total mail ballot requests.

Polls close at 8 p.m.

