Three juveniles charged with arson in five-alarm Orange fire that destroyed four buildings

“I would again like to thank the residents of Orange and our surrounding towns for their support since Saturday,” said Orange police Chief James Young in the statement. “I’d also like to express our gratitude for the tremendous mutual aid response by our brother and sister firefighters from across the region and the state.”

In a statement, DFS said the youths, whose names were withheld due to their ages, were identified as the alleged perpetrators on Monday. They’ll be summonsed to Greenfield Juvenile Court to face “arson-related delinquency charges,” the statement said. An arraignment date hasn’t been set, authorities said.

Three juveniles ranging in age from 12 to 14 are facing arson charges for allegedly starting a five-alarm fire in Orange that destroyed four buildings Saturday, according to the state Department of Fire Services.

According to DFS, the blaze in the area of 16 West River St. was first reported around 11:45 a.m. Saturday.

Firefighters on arrival encountered heavy smoke and flames at a vacant mill building and at three other properties, including one on East River Street, according to the statement. Crews, officials said, worked throughout the day and night to contain the fire, extinguish it, and hit hotspots.

Though the fire officially reached five alarms, the statement said, the mutual aid response from regional fire departments made the incident the equivalent of a six or seven-alarm blaze.

“The state’s Fire Mobilization Plan was activated, bringing in statewide task forces to support the massive effort,” the statement said. “In addition to regional resources, the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services deployed two Rehab units to support firefighters at the scene, an Incident Support Unit to assist commanders, a Drone Unit to obtain aerial imagery of the structures, and a Hazmat team to conduct air monitoring for health hazards.”

Officials had said Saturday that the fire drew crews from 20 Central Massachusetts communities. The targeted mill space had previously been a cereal factory but was vacant Saturday, officials said over the weekend.

“Juvenile firesetting is a serious issue that contributes to dozens of fires each year in Massachusetts,” said State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and other officials in Tuesday’s statement. “About half of these fires are started using smoking materials such as matches and lighters.”

The DFS also referenced online resources available for responding to youth fire setting posted to the websites of the agency and of the Northwestern district attorney’s office.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

