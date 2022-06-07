Two workers seriously injured in Acushnet after falling from garage

The workers, who Richmond could not identify, were installing roof trusses on a brand new, detached two-car garage, Richmond said in a telephone interview Tuesday.

Acushnet Police Chief Chris Richmond said they received the report at 2:54 p.m. from a building site located at 309 Perry Hill Rd.

Two construction workers were seriously injured in Acushnet Tuesday when roof trusses collapsed, causing them to fall several feet and become trapped by the fallen material, police said.

The workers, Richmond said, were setting the trusses for the roof at the top of the first floor where the bottom of the roof life meets. The roof, he said, was not in place yet.

“During the course of those trusses being installed, they collapsed, causing two workers to fall,” Richmond said. “When those trusses fell, they fell, then some of the trusses then fell on top of them.”

The workers fell around 12 to 15 feet, Richmond said. It wasn’t immediately clear exactly how many trusses fell.

Richmond said there was a crane that was on scene that was lifting some of the trusses up. Other workers at the scene were also assisting Acushnet fire rescue and Acushnet police in removing the excess trusses, Richmond said.

He said both workers were conscious on the scene and were taken via ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford. Their injuries were described to Richmond as “very serious,” he said.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified of the incident, as well as Acushnet’s building inspector, Richmond said. As of around 4:30 p.m., OSHA was still on scene.

OSHA and Acushnet’s building inspector are investigating the incident with assistance from Acushnet fire rescue and Acushnet police, Richmond said.

