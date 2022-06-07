Watch: Police issue warning after bear steals bag of McDonald’s leftovers from a car in New Hampshire

On Monday police shared a video on Facebook of the bear standing on the hood of the car with a McDonald’s bag that it had taken out of the vehicle.

Police in Jackson, N.H. are warning motorists to clean up and secure their vehicles after a bear helped itself to some fast food leftovers that were inside someone’s car.

This bear helped itself to a discarded bag of McDonald’s leftovers that was inside this parked car in Jackson, New Hampshire.

It happened outside Yesterdays Restaurant in Jackson, where the motorist had stopped to have breakfast. The Jackson Police Department posted photos of the “Brazen Bruin” and the ransacked car along with a public safety announcement, advising people to keep their windows up, lock the doors and don’t leave any food or garbage inside their vehicles.

“This Brazen Bruin decided to help himself to a discarded McDonald’s food bag inside a car!” police wrote. “Reminder, ‘Hungry Bear, Don’t Care’...keep your windows up, doors locked and car clear of snacks!”

The Jackson Police Department website states that bears will break into vehicles if they smell food in them, and they can cause a lot of damage. You should never approach or go near a bear, and it’s against state law to feed them, according to police.

“If you come upon a bear, make loud noises and back away slowly,” the department’s website states. “Loud noises are oftentimes enough to scare off a bear. Don’t make eye contact with the bear.”

A bear helped itself to a discarded bag of McDonald’s leftovers that was inside this car in Jackson, New Hampshire. Jackson Police Department









