West Newton Cinema hosts screening of ‘All the Lonely People’ June 15

The West Newton Cinema is hosting a June 15 screening of the film “All the Lonely People,” a documentary that tells the stories of people’s resilience overcoming crippling social isolation and loneliness.

“On the eve of the pandemic, the number of people reporting chronic loneliness was at a record high. In the months that followed, millions of people, especially seniors, felt isolated and invisible,” said a statement from the Newton Senior Center. “‘All the Lonely People,’ a groundbreaking new documentary by the creators of ‘Gen Silent,’ addresses the issue of isolation and shows how several people overcame it.”

Following the 6:30 p.m. showing of the film, there will be a question-and-answer session with producer Joe Applebaum. Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller also will give remarks about the film.