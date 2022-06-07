West Newton Cinema hosts screening of ‘All the Lonely People’ June 15

The West Newton Cinema is hosting a June 15 screening of the film “All the Lonely People,” a documentary that tells the stories of people’s resilience overcoming crippling social isolation and loneliness.
“On the eve of the pandemic, the number of people reporting chronic loneliness was at a record high. In the months that followed, millions of people, especially seniors, felt isolated and invisible,” said a statement from the Newton Senior Center. “‘All the Lonely People,’ a groundbreaking new documentary by the creators of ‘Gen Silent,’ addresses the issue of isolation and shows how several people overcame it.”
Following the 6:30 p.m. showing of the film, there will be a question-and-answer session with producer Joe Applebaum. Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller also will give remarks about the film.
The screening is hosted by several local civic and religious organizations, including the City of Newton’s Department of Senior Services, Newton at Home, Good Shepherd Community Care, Unitarian Universalist Society of Newton, Temple Emanuel, The Village Bank, HouseWorks, Springwell, and FriendshipWorks.
Tickets can be purchased at the theater’s website at westnewtoncinema.com. Click on the link “Buy Tickets” to select the film. The ticket price is “pay what you can,” according to the theater, and are available for free, and people also can choose to pay between $5 to $20.
The theater is wheelchair accessible and masks are required during the screening.
