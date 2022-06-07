3 things to watch when the Jan. 6 committee holds a prime-time hearing on Thursday

People are being held accountable in the criminal justice system. A tracker from USA Today notes that as of this week, federal prosecutors have charged 800 people from 48 states.

However, with many facts already known — unlike other events, this notorious day was on TV as it happened — supporters of Donald Trump won’t be wrong if they say the actual point of the committee is political.

This week a bipartisan House committee investigating how the Jan. 6 insurrection on the US Capitol took place will enter a new phase: public hearings. The first begins at 8 p.m. Thursday. Committee leaders hope that by going live in prime time, they will somehow re-elevate the events of that day into the national discussion.

What remains to be seen is whether the committee can present facts that will change the way Americans feel about that day — and what recommendations the committee will make to try to fix what’s broken.

Here are three things to watch as the committee hearings take place:

Will Americans tune in?

In the modern era, congressional hearings have had a hard time punching through a decentralized media environment. While the hearings will air on the committee’s YouTube channel, a number of traditional broadcast and cable channels will carry the hearing live.

Cable news lines up its biggest stars during prime time. But everywhere other than Fox News, which dominates cable news, viewership has been declining. (Fox announced Tuesday the hearing will appear on its much-less-watched Fox Business channel, not its flagship channel.)

If a person is going directly to binge-watch “Stranger Things,” they may not even be aware that the hearings were on in the first place.

While this is a high-profile committee, featuring some high-profile names and a historic topic, it isn’t even clear this committee’s hearing will be the top story Friday morning. Consider this: Friday is the deadline Democrats have set to come up with a new gun control bill after the latest spate of horrifying mass shootings. If there is a breakthrough, that would likely be seen as more newsworthy.

This will be different from the impeachment hearings

Democrats have said that they learned from the two impeachment hearings they held during the Trump presidency. For one, they found that airing highly produced videos was effective in creating a sense of emotional drama and was “sharable” on social media. Second, they learned to not let many Trump supporters on the committee.

The second point is a real point of contention. There are seven Democrats on the committee and two Republicans. Both Republicans, Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, are major critics of Trump and those currently leading the Republican party. This means that the committee hearings on television will appear more bipartisan and less of a circus. But it also means that Republicans have an opening to claim that the committee is composed of people who all disagree with Trump, and are focused on making him look bad.

Where we go from here

While the committee has used strategic leaks to keep the investigation in the news, the panel has also been very busy. It has interviewed 1,000 people behind closed doors, some for multiple days.

When a final report is issued, it will likely be the most comprehensive report on the Jan. 6 attack ever compiled. That’s noteworthy.

But while all nine members may agree on the past facts, they could be very divided on the future recommendations.

Some on the committee are calling for the elimination of the Electoral College, something that won’t fly with Cheney, who is the sole representative of Wyoming in the House, which benefits politically from the existence of the Electoral College, as do most small states.

If the committee wants a unanimous vote for a report, the recommendations could be quite watered-down.

In the end, the point of the committee might simply be to remind Americans of the shocking events of that day and not to secure the system for the future. But as the days get longer and vacations loom larger, getting the attention of everyday Americans might be more difficult than the committee imagines.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.