CDC says COVID-19 subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 now account for more than 7 percent of New England cases

Nationally, BA.4 accounts for 5.4 percent of cases, while BA.5 accounts for an estimated 7.6 percent, according to the CDC estimates.

The agency estimates that the BA.4 subvariant accounts for 4.4 percent of cases, while the BA.5 subvariant accounts for 2.8 percent.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that two Omicron subvariants that experts have been watching closely now account for more than 7 percent of New England COVID-19 cases.

The subvariants BA.2.12.1 and BA.2 still account for many more cases both nationally and in New England. In New England, BA.2.12.1 accounts for 64.5 percent of cases and BA. 2 accounts for 28.3 percent of cases.

Advertisement

But experts say the new subvariants could end up elbowing out BA.2.12.1 and BA.2, just as those two variants elbowed out the BA.1 subvariant before them.

“BA.4 and 5 may end up becoming the dominant Omicron lineages in the coming weeks or months,” Nathan Grubaugh, an associate professor of epidemiology at Yale University’s School of Public Health, told The Wall Street Journal.

Dr. David Ho, a professor of microbiology and immunology at Columbia University in New York City, told CNN in an e-mail that the new variants are “a serious threat.”

Research by Ho and colleagues suggests BA.4 and BA.5 are more likely to lead to breakthrough infections, even in people who’ve had COVID-19 before, CNN reports.

Without upgraded vaccines or boosters, Ho told CNN, many people will get sick in the coming weeks to months. But he also said the new wave of infections would not necessarily bring more severe disease or deaths.

The new subvariants were first identified in South Africa, where they drove a wave of cases despite the vast majority of the population having some antibodies from vaccination, previous infection, or both, according to a recent preprint study.

Advertisement

Jeffrey Shaman, an infectious disease modeler and public health researcher at Columbia University, told The New York Times last week that the findings aligned with a growing body of evidence that the coronavirus has become more adept at reinfecting people and that outbreaks are likely to continue.

“We have to admit the possibility that the number of waves that we’ve seen over the past few years, it may continue at that cadence,” Shaman said.

Material from Globe wire services was used in this report.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.