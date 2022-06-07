FDA advisers back COVID shots by Novavax, a vaccine latecomer

Those ongoing issues are likely to mean the vaccine will not be available for weeks, in contrast to the already cleared COVID-19 vaccines that became available just days after the same committee recommended their clearance.

If the Food and Drug Administration accepts the panel’s recommendation on the Novavax two-dose vaccine, it would become the fourth shot to win clearance for adults in the United States. But before the agency could authorize the shots, the FDA would need to sign off on Novavax’s manufacturing process, which has stumbled again and again over two years.

A federal advisory committee Tuesday voted to recommend that regulators authorize a COVID-19 vaccine made by Novavax, an early beneficiary of the government’s Operation Warp Speed program.

The federal government is coordinating with Novavax to receive “a limited quantity of vaccine” if it is authorized and recommended in the United States, Jorge Silva, a spokesman for the Department of Health and Human Services, said in an e-mail.

“We remain committed to ensuring that any American who wants a vaccine can get one,” Silva said.

The government would most likely buy several million doses, according to two people familiar with the plan. As part of its initial support for Novavax’s research in 2020, the United States had agreed to buy 110 million doses of the vaccine if it won authorization. But two years later, with the country already flush with effective vaccines, the government has little need for more.

Shots from Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson have been authorized for well over a year. And in a number of countries where Novavax has already earned authorization, uptake has been low.

The Novavax vaccine contains nanoparticles made up of proteins from the surface of the coronavirus, a fundamentally different design than the three shots available in the United States. Pfizer and Moderna’s shots are made with mRNA, while the shot from J&J, the use of which has been limited in the United States, uses a non-mRNA approach.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Dr. Peter Marks, who oversees vaccine regulation for the FDA, said there was a need for alternative vaccine options.

“We do have a problem with vaccine uptake that is very serious in the United States, and anything we can do to get people more comfortable to be able to accept these potentially lifesaving medical products is something that we feel we are compelled to do,” he said.

In clinical trials, the Novavax vaccine was found to have an efficacy of 90.4 percent at preventing mild, moderate or severe infection with older variants of the virus. None of the volunteers who got the vaccine experienced moderate or severe infection, translating to an efficacy of 100 percent.

The trial took place before the rise of the Delta and Omicron variants, which have evaded some of the immunity from other vaccines.

In briefing documents released Friday, FDA scientists identified six cases of myocarditis and pericarditis, forms of heart inflammation, in about 40,000 trial volunteers. The FDA documents said the cases raised concern the vaccine was the cause and the rates of the problems could turn out to be higher than with mRNA vaccines.

Moderna and Pfizer did not find any cases of myocarditis or pericarditis in their initial clinical trials. But after authorization, once the vaccines were given to millions of people, they were both found to create a small extra risk of myocarditis in boys and young men.

In their presentation Tuesday, Novavax officials defended their vaccine against those concerns. Their analysis found that myocarditis and pericarditis cases were balanced across the group of volunteers that received the vaccine and the group that received a placebo. In the real world, there were reports of one case of likely myocarditis and eight cases of likely pericarditis out of 744,000 doses given in rich countries that have authorized the vaccine, the company said.

“We believe that the totality of the clinical evidence here is not enough to establish an overall causal relationship with the vaccine,” said Dr. Denny Kim, Novavax’s chief safety officer.

The Novavax vaccine has been authorized in dozens of countries, including India, South Africa, and Britain, and has also received clearance from the European Union and World Health Organization.

But the vaccine is falling far short of initial hopes, both in terms of the number of vaccines distributed around the world and the number of people who are receiving them. In February 2021, Novavax pledged 1.1 billion doses to COVAX, the UN program supplying shots to developing countries. But because of the delays, COVAX has not yet ordered any doses from Novavax.

Demand for the vaccine also appears to be tepid in other countries. Novavax has shipped 42 million doses through the first quarter of this year to 41 countries.

Novavax had planned for factories around the world to manufacture its vaccine, but the company had trouble scaling up production and was slow to demonstrate that its process met FDA standards. The Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine producer, is now manufacturing Novavax’s vaccine and would be the supplier of any doses sold in the United States.

The FDA said in its briefing documents that testing and submission of manufacturing data on the vaccine “were still in process” at the time of its review.

Novavax chief executive Stanley Erck said the company was in discussions with the government about how many doses it will supply.

While the committee’s recommendation only applied to primary immunizations for adults, Novavax plans to also seek authorization for adolescents and children. The vaccine is authorized for adolescents in India and Thailand.

The company also plans to seek authorization for its vaccine as a COVID-19 booster.

The FDA panel will meet this month to consider whether the existing vaccines should be updated to more effectively target newer virus variants.



