Former longtime Illinois congressman John E. Porter, champion of biomedical research, dies at 87

Mr. Porter, a Republican, represented Illinois’ 10th District in Congress from 1980 to 2001. A staunch fiscal conservative, he held moderate social views, backing abortion rights and gun control — positions that are almost unheard of in today’s Republican Party. He helped lead the successful effort that created the 1994 assault weapons ban, which has since expired. He also was a supporter of international human rights.

The family statement did not specify a cause of death.

John E. Porter, who represented Chicago’s northern suburbs for two decades in Congress and helped increase funding for biomedical research, died Friday after a recent hospitalization, his family announced. He was 87.

“The whole rough-and-tumble of classless politics was anathema to his character,” Mark Kirk, a Republican who succeeded Mr. Porter in the House before being elected US senator in 2010, told the (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald. “The district wanted an independent leader, and he was that independent leader.”

Kirk, who started as an intern in Mr. Porter’s office before becoming its chief of staff, said Mr. Porter’s main legacy was “in doubling funding for the National Institutes of Health and funding the unlocking of the human genome.”

When he retired, Mr. Porter said he was most proud of that work and helping to create the Congressional Human Rights Caucus, a voluntary group that worked to identify, track, and end human rights violations all over the world.

“We have probably offended every single government on earth,” he said, according to the Daily Herald. “But they deserved to be offended.”

Eight years ago, the National Institutes of Health dedicated the John Edward Porter Neuroscience Research Center in Bethesda, Md.

Mr. Porter leaves his wife, Amy; children and stepchildren, John, David, Annie, Robyn, Donna, McKay, and Michelle, and 14 grandchildren.

In its statement, his family said services will be held this month in Virginia and another in Illinois over the summer.