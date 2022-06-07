Fox News chooses Tucker Carlson over Jan. 6 hearing, drawing backlash

Fox News won’t show continuous live coverage of Thursday’s first televised hearing into the deadly attack on the US Capitol, putting the conservative news outlet at odds with its competitors.
Fox Corp. said on Monday it will cover the hearings that begin at 8 p.m. New York time “as news warrants” on its flagship news channel. Fox News will offer special coverage beginning at 11 p.m., after its regular schedule of primetime shows by hosts Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham. Live coverage will be relegated to other platforms like Fox News Audio and Fox Business Network.
Rival networks plan to interrupt their primetime lineups for the hearings. CBS and ABC will air the proceedings live, according to network representatives. NBC will offer live coverage on its cable news channel, MSNBC, and its streaming service, Peacock, and special coverage on its network channel.
Fox News’ decision has drawn criticism online, including from lawmakers. US Representative Adam Kinzinger, one of two Republicans on the House select committee investigating the attack, tweeted last night that Fox News employees who want to maintain credibility as journalists should “speak out, or quit. Enough is enough.”
Members of rival media networks as well as prominent Democrats, including Hillary Clinton and Representative Steve Cohen of Tennessee, also criticized Fox.
A Fox News Media spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.