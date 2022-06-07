More Americans than ever say they know someone who is transgender or nonbinary

A Pew Research survey released Tuesday finds that 44 percent of respondents said they know someone who is transgender, an increase from 37 percent in 2017. One in five said they know someone who is nonbinary. Young people were most likely to say they either knew a trans person, or were trans or nonbinary themselves, with just over half of people between the ages of 18 and 29 saying they know a trans person, and 5.1 percent identifying as transgender or nonbinary themselves. Comparatively, just 1.6 percent of people between 30 and 49 years old said they were trans or nonbinary, and only 0.3 percent of people over 50.

At a time when conservative lawmakers are ramping up efforts to pass anti-transgender legislation, a growing number of Americans say they personally know someone who is transgender or nonbinary.

Advertisement

The findings from the survey of around 10,00 people are consistent with past research that has shown a growing proportion of young people openly identify as members of the LGBTQ community. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention survey released in March found that 22.5 percent of high school students identified as something other than heterosexual.

Gillian Branstetter, a communications strategist with the American Civil Liberties Union, called the public’s broader awareness of transgender people in their lives “a fairly natural sign of social progress,” and said “it's a good thing if more trans people are comfortable being out and open about who they are.” She also cautioned against what she called “an air of inevitability” that such awareness will lead to legal protections.

The poll comes as lawmakers continue efforts to restrict transgender people’s access to gender-affirming healthcare and from participating in sports that align with their gender identity. Last year, state lawmakers enacted a record number of anti-LGBTQ legislation, according to the Human Rights Campaign, and many of the bills introduced or considered active this year specifically target transgender people, the ACLU says.

Advertisement

Transgender people need “more than simply social acceptance if we actually want to protect transgender people,” Branstetter said.