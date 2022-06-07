See results from primaries California and Iowa

California is holding an open primary for the US Senate seat currently held by Senator Alex Padilla, who was appointed after the departure of Vice President Kamala Harris. In an Election Day quirk , voters must weigh in on Padilla’s bid for the seat twice: Once to allow him to continue to serve out Harris’ term, which began in 2016, and another for a fresh six year term.

Several states are holding primaries on Tuesday, including several key races in California and Iowa. Here’s a look at the results, as tallied by the Associated Press.

Two Republican congressmen are facing challenges tied to Trump, but for different reasons.

In a Democratic-tilting district in the state’s Central Valley farm belt, Republican Rep. David Valadao is highlighting an independent streak while contending with GOP fallout for his vote to impeach Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection. Republican Chris Mathys has made Valadao’s vote a centerpiece in his campaign to oust him.

In a Democratic-leaning district north of Los Angeles, three Democrats are vying for the chance to take on Republican Rep. Mike Garcia, who captured the seat in 2020. Garcia, a former Navy fighter pilot who was endorsed by Trump in 2020, joined House Republicans who rejected electoral votes from Arizona and Pennsylvania and opposed Trump’s impeachment after the Capitol insurrection. Two other Republicans are also on the ballot.

California uses a top-two election format in which only the top two vote-getters advance to the November general election, regardless of party.





Iowa

Several Democrats are competing Tuesday for the chance to challenge Republican Chuck Grassley in what will likely be an uphill effort to defeat one of the Senate’s longest-serving members. Grassley faces a nominal Republican primary challenge in Jim Carlin, a state legislator and lawyer from Sioux City.