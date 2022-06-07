Son of Buffalo victim pushes Congress: ‘What are you doing?’

Garnell Whitfield Jr.’s emotional testimony came as lawmakers worked to strike a bipartisan agreement on gun safety measures in the aftermath of back-to-back mass shootings. Ten days after the shooting death of his mother and nine others in New York, another 18-year-old gunman with a semi-automatic rifle opened fire in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 schoolchildren and two teachers.

WASHINGTON — The son of Ruth Whitfield, an 86-year-old woman killed when a gunman opened fire in a racist attack on Black shoppers in Buffalo challenged Congress Tuesday to act against the “cancer of white supremacy” and the nation’s epidemic of gun violence.

Advertisement

“What are you doing? You were elected to protect us,” Whitfield told members of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“Is there nothing that you personally are willing to do to stop the cancer of white supremacy and the domestic terrorism it inspires?” he asked. “If there is nothing then, respectfully, senators . . . you should yield your positions of authority and influence to others that are willing to lead on this issue.”

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

The hearing is the first of two this week as families of the victims and survivors of the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde appear at public hearings and events on Capitol Hill to show the human toll of America’s gun violence and urge Congress to act.

Pressing for a deal, President Biden met Tuesday with Senator Chris Murphy, a key Democratic negotiator, who has long worked trying to curb the nation’s mass-shooting scourge after the heartbreaking slaughter of 20 children at Sandy Hook Elementary in his home state of Connecticut a decade ago.

Murphy told reporters after the meeting he was grateful to have an opportunity to update the president on the talks. “Obviously we’ve still got work to do in the Senate,” he said.

Murphy said his goal is to try to get an agreement this week, but he added that Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer has been clear that “we need some extra time to dot the i’s and cross the t’s that will get it.”

Advertisement

Also Tuesday, actor Matthew McConaughey, who is from Uvalde, made the rounds of Senate offices before heading to the White House to open the daily briefing. McConaughey, who earlier this year considered a run for governor of Texas, gave a speech on the importance of taking legislative action “to make the loss of these lives matter.”

On Wednesday, the House Oversight Committee is expected to hear from more victims’ families and from fourth-grader Miah Cerrillo, who captured Americans’ attention after she described covering herself in her dead classmate’s blood and playing dead to survive the shooting rampage in Uvalde.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

LA’s mayoral race degrades into nastiness

LOS ANGELES — The contest to become Los Angeles’ next mayor was supposed to be about homelessness, crime, and soaring rents and home prices. But lately it’s taken a nasty turn.

In ads run by Democratic US Representative Karen Bass and her allies, rival Republican-turned-Democrat billionaire Rick Caruso is depicted as a West coast version of former president Donald Trump, who is dodging taxes, blowing a “right wing dog whistle” and lying about Bass’ record.

In advertising from Caruso and his supporters, Bass emerges as an ethically compromised charlatan who missed key votes in Congress and counts an indicted city councilman in her circle of friends.

Advertisement

Voters will have their say Tuesday, when the primary election concludes in what has emerged as a mostly two-person fight between the congresswoman who was on then President-elect Joe Biden’s short list for vice president and the wealthy developer in his first run for public office.

Twelve names are on the ballot, though several candidates have dropped out. If no candidate clears 50 percent — which is likely with a crowded field — the top two finishers advance to a November runoff.

Bass could become the first woman mayor of Los Angeles and the second Black person to hold the office.

The race has largely focused on homelessness and crime. More than 40,000 people are living in trash-strewn homeless encampments and rusty RVs, and widely publicized smash-and-grab robberies and home invasions have unsettled residents.

A looming question in Los Angeles is who will show up. About 80 percent of voters didn’t cast ballots when outgoing Mayor Eric Garcetti was reelected in 2017.

The eventual outcome could have national implications.

Caruso, 63, who sits on the board of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and was endorsed by the police union, has positioned himself as a centrist outsider running against City Hall’s progressive establishment. He blames Bass, 68, and other longtime incumbents for sprawling homeless encampments that have spread into virtually every neighborhood and concerns about unsafe streets.

If he performs strongly or even pulls off a surprising win, it would be an unwelcome sign for Democrats defending their fragile majorities in Congress and in other races around the country.

Advertisement

ASSOCIATED PRESS