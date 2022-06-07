Angels fire manager Joe Maddon amid 12-game losing streak

The 68-year-old Maddon went 130-148 with the Angels, who hired him before the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season for his self-described dream job. Maddon spent three decades of his career as a player and coach for the Angels before going on to an impressive managerial career that has included three Manager of the Year awards.

Third base coach Phil Nevin was the interim manager as the Angels hosted the Red Sox on Tuesday night.

The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday with the team mired in a 12-game losing streak.

After finishing with losing records in Maddon’s first two seasons, the Angels were off to a strong 27-17 start this year before their current losing streak began. They are one loss shy of tying the longest skid in franchise history, and the slump dropped them 8½ games behind Houston for the AL West lead after being in first place on May 15.

The Angels were 3-16 since May 15.

Los Angeles’s offense, which was among the majors’ best in the first six weeks, has scored only 35 runs during its 12-game losing streak with a minus-43 run differential. The Angels’ pitching staff has devolved into the ineffectiveness that has plagued the franchise’s last several seasons, posting an AL-worst 6.31 ERA during the streak.

Owner Arte Moreno's big-budget club has finished with six consecutive losing records in the longest active skid in the majors despite a roster headlined by former AL MVPs Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, who have both never won a playoff game.

Maddon is 1,382-1,216 in parts of 19 seasons as a manager, highlighted by his winning the 2016 World Series with the Cubs

Nevin is the Angels' third manager in just over four seasons since Moreno cut ties with Mike Scioscia, who ran the Angels' dugout for 19 years and won their only World Series championship. Maddon was Scioscia's bench coach during that title season.

The Angels dismissed manager Brad Ausmus after just one terrible season in late 2019, and the move appeared to be made because Maddon had just come on the market after parting ways with the Cubs. Moreno then fired general manager Billy Eppler and hired Perry Minasian after the 2020 season, but the first-time GM appeared to get along splendidly with Maddon.

Maddon is the second manager to be fired this season. Philadelphia’s Joe Girardi was dismissed last week, and the Phillies promptly swept the Angels.

Strasburg to return Thursday

Nationals righthander Stephen Strasburg will face the host Marlins in what will be his first major league appearance since undergoing surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome in July. His most recent outing for the Nationals came June 1, 2021.

Strasburg, 33, has pitched just 26⅔ innings since signing a seven-year, $245 million contract in December 2019.

Escobar enjoys his cycle

Eduardo Escobar hit a two-run triple with two outs in the ninth inning, giving him six RBIs and the cycle in boosting the Mets to an 11-5 win Monday night in San Diego.

The switch-hitter sent an opposite-field drive off lefty reliever Tim Hill over the head of right fielder Nomar Mazara and off the wall. Escobar sped around the bases and pulled into third in front of his cheering teammates lining the dugout rail. He pumped his right arm, clapped his hands and blew a kiss skyward.

“This is a great moment. It’s unbelievable,” the 33-year-old third baseman said. “It’s hard hitting the cycle at this level. Today’s a special night for me. Most important is the win.”

Escobar came in batting just .227 but has three homers and 12 RBIs in his last nine games.

Escobar hit a two-run moonshot homer that sailed well over the party deck atop the right field wall off Craig Stammen with no outs in the eighth. It was his fifth.

Escobar also hit a two-run single in the first and a double in the fourth.

It was the 11th cycle in Mets history and the first since Scott Hairston on April 27, 2012.

It was also the first cycle at Petco Park, which opened in 2004.

The Mets, an NL-best 38-19, won their third straight and for the ninth time in 11 games. The Padres, who have the NL’s third-best record at 33-22, had their three-game winning streak snapped.