Bruins boss Don Sweeney admits team could be facing a rebuild under a new coach

The morning after firing sixth-year coach Bruce Cassidy, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney acknowledged the possibility the new coach could be at the helm of a team in rebuilding mode.
The Bruins of 2022-23 will start the season without left wing Brad Marchand and defenseman Charlie McAvoy (both injured) and could be reeling from the loss of Patrice Bergeron if he retires. They will be incorporating young players in their lineup. They do not expect to go all-out this summer to add in free agency. They don’t have much cap space.
What would prevent what Sweeney termed a “directional shift” would be youth stepping up, Marchand and McAvoy coming back strong from injuries, and Bergeron sticking around.
In elaborating on Cassidy’s dismissal, Sweeney emphasized the need for a new voice and new messaging for a club in transition.
“I felt both the message and how it was being delivered, and more importantly maybe how it was being received, young and old … players felt they were very well prepared, but young and old, at times, they struggled,” Sweeney said. “Sometimes that’s the voice in their head.”
Sweeney later denied that Cassidy had lost the room, adding that “players are not driving the bus in terms of making my decision.”
Assistant coaches Chris Kelly and Joe Sacco are under contract, and could be kept around by a new coach. Sweeney said Cassidy had already decided not to retain assistant Kevin Dean, with whom he had “a little friction” in recent years.
