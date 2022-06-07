Bruins boss Don Sweeney admits team could be facing a rebuild under a new coach

The morning after firing sixth-year coach Bruce Cassidy, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney acknowledged the possibility the new coach could be at the helm of a team in rebuilding mode.

The Bruins of 2022-23 will start the season without left wing Brad Marchand and defenseman Charlie McAvoy (both injured) and could be reeling from the loss of Patrice Bergeron if he retires. They will be incorporating young players in their lineup. They do not expect to go all-out this summer to add in free agency. They don’t have much cap space.

What would prevent what Sweeney termed a “directional shift” would be youth stepping up, Marchand and McAvoy coming back strong from injuries, and Bergeron sticking around.