Celtics and Warriors are scoring big points in TV ratings for Finals so far

While the Celtics and Warriors have battled to a 1-1 draw through the first two games of the NBA Finals, ESPN and ABC have racked up a couple of blowout wins in the Nielsen ratings.

The Warriors’ 107-88 victory in Game 2 Sunday night averaged 11.91 million viewers on ABC, making it the most-watched program on broadcast or cable television that day across all major demographics.

Despite the Warriors turning it into a blowout in the third quarter, viewership for Game 2 was up 24 percent over the second game of last season’s Bucks-Suns Finals.