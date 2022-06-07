Game 56: Red Sox at Angels lineups and notes

The teams will be back at it Tuesday night as the Sox continue their 10-game road trip. Garrett Whitlock will be on the mound for the Sox.

The streaks are alive! The Red Sox won their fifth straight game, 1-0, over the Angels Monday night . It was the 12th straight loss for Los Angeles. Michael Wacha’s complete-game effort allowed the Red Sox to go over .500 for the first time since April 19.

Lineups

RED SOX (28-27): TBA

Pitching: RHP Garrett Whitlock (2-1, 3.02 ERA)

ANGELS (27-29): TBA

Pitching: LHP Reid Detmers (2-2, 4.20 ERA)

Time: 9:38 p.m.

Advertisement

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Detmers: Christian Arroyo 0-0, Xander Bogaerts 0-2, Bobby Dalbec 0-1, Rafael Devers 0-3, Kiké Hernández 1-2, J.D. Martinez 1-2, Trevor Story 2-3, Alex Verdugo 0-2, Christian Vázquez 0-2

Angels vs. Whitlock: Brandon Marsh 0-2, Max Stassi 1-2, Kurt Suzuki 0-1, Mike Trout 0-2, Andrew Velazquez 0-1, Tyler Wade 0-2, Jared Walsh 1-2

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Stat of the day: Per J.P. Long, Red Sox starting pitchers have a 0.23 ERA in their last six games (39 ⅔ innings pitched, one earned run). That is the franchise’s lowest mark over any six-game span since earned runs were first tracked in the American League in 1913.

Notes: Whitlock struck out a season-high nine batters when he faced the Angels on May 4, but in his most recent start, he didn’t record a strikeout while allowing just one run in six innings in a win over the Reds. … Since the start of May, Trevor Story leads the American League with 35 RBI. … The Red Sox feature an MLB-best 8 players with at least 20 RBI this season; the only other team with at least 7 players with 20-plus RBI is the Dodgers. … In their last 21 games, the Sox lead the AL with 32 home runs, second most in the majors behind only the Dodgers (33).

Advertisement

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.