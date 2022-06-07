Giana LaCedra shines in the circle and at the plate to lead Lowell softball past Westford Academy

LaCedra tripled, clobbering a fastball to the right-field wall to score junior Kay LaLiberty. LaCedra, the Merrimack Valley Conference MVP, scored on an overthrow to put host Lowell ahead by two runs in the bottom of the fourth.

The senior knew what to expect next.

Giana LaCedra watched two consecutive pitches dart over the inside part of the plate at the knees.

That would be all the run support the three-time Massachusetts Gatorade Player of the Year would require.

LaCedra recorded 10 strikeouts, scattering three hits and allowing one earned run to lead No. 5 Lowell to a second-round Division 1 victory over No. 12 Westford Academy, 3-1, at Lowell’s James S. Martin Varsity Softball Field.

Lowell's Giana Lacedra, center, celebrates with teammates Abigail Grenier, left, and Katherine Laliberty after she tripled and came around to score on a throwing error in a game against Westford Academy Tuesday afternoon. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

“After my first at-bat (a strike out swinging), I knew that I had to lay off her high pitch — she’s nasty with that,” said LaCedra. “My second at-bat, I stayed back in the box, which was our new approach. Those first two pitches, I didn’t want those.”

LaCedra, who will play at UMass Lowell, scored LaLiberty again in the sixth, smacking a sinking line drive that bounced off the right fielders’ glove.

LaCedra entered the contest with a 0.34 ERA and increased her season strikeout total to 316, a school record. She had not surrendered a hit in her last three starts for the Red Raiders (18-4), who have won the MVC the past three years. Featuring a lively fastball that springs out of her hand, LaCedra incorporated a knee-buckling changeup that kept the Ghosts (15-3) at bay.

“She’s probably the hardest worker of any player I’ve ever had,” said Lowell coach Bo Durso. “She’s got a work ethic like no other. She’s got natural ability, but she works on it.”

Westford Academy's Kyla Felicani reaches to tag Lowell's Abigail Grenier as she tries to get back to the bag in the bottom of the sixth inning in tournament action Tuesday afternoon. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

“It’s just a mentality,” said LaCedra. “I go and do my job, my defense did their job. We got a lot of ground balls today, so I’m pretty proud of them. Everyone looked clean and calm, so I trusted them and that’s why I could do my best.”

LaLiberty scored twice, reaching base both times off walks in the leadoff spot.

“I tell her, you got to get on base no matter what,” said Durso. “She’s got a good eye. She did a good job. I’m proud of these girls.”

Division 1 State

Central Catholic 6, North Andover 5 — Caitlin Milner clubbed a three-run home run, propelling the No. 6 Raiders (15-6) to a second-round win.

King Philip 15, Lynn Classical 0 — Jo Bennett and Emma Sheehan combined to not allow a hit over five innings, pacing the No. 2 Warriors (22-2) to a second-round win. Sarah Cullen and Meg Sherwood homered and Maddie Paschke had four RBIs.

Methuen 5, Attleboro 4 — Makenna Donovan had three RBIs, leading the No. 7 Rangers (17-5) to a second-round win.

Newton North 7, Bishop Feehan 4 — With two runners on and the tying run at the plate in the top of the seventh, Ella Maher (seven strikeouts) got two straight outs to secure a complete-game win as the No. 16 Tigers (16-6) upset the top-seeded Shamrocks (19-4). “We were just trying to use her pitches to keep them on their toes,” Newton North coach Lauren Baugher said of the senior captain. “We were just sticking to our game plan.” Maher went 2 for 3 with an RBI double and two runs scored, and Sam Maley drove in two runs. Baugher credited the Tigers’ competitive nonleague schedule for preparing them for the tournament and said her team knows more tests lie ahead. “The kids were hungry, and they wanted to make a statement today,” Baugher said.

Peabody 7, Reading 4 — Sophomore Abby Bettencourt set the tone, producing a leadoff triple in the first and scoring the game’s first run as the No. 9 Tanners (20-2) toppled the No. 8 Rockets (19-3) in a second-round game in Reading.

“I was looking to lay off her changeup there and when I saw that fastball I just drove it,” said Bettencourt, who smacked three hits, scored four times, and had two RBIs. “That was important because we know how good [Reading pitcher Analise Grady] is.”

Peabody had first-hand knowledge of Grady’s stuff. In last year’s Division 1 North final, then pitching for Billerica, Grady fired six hitless innings in relief in a 3-1 win.

“We brought in college pitchers to prepare to face her,” Peabody coach Tawny Palmieri said. “They replicated her speed but especially her changeup too.”

The Tanners racked up 10 hits, with Emma Bloom (3 hits, 2 RBIs, home run, two runs) and Isabella Bettencourt (two hits, RBI, two runs) leading the charge. The Tanners took a 2-0 lead in the first, thanks to Abby Bettencourt and Avery Grieco (RBI single). Reading surged ahead, 3-2, but Peabody answered with five runs over the final four innings.

“We pick each other up, today the top of the lineup contributed but in other games it’s the middle or bottom of the lineup and having that relationship with your teammates is huge,” Bloom said.

Abby Bettencourt struck out seven and scattered six hits for the win, working out of bases-loaded jams in the third and fifth.

“Today was typical Abby,” Palmieri said. “The coaching staff said it was crucial for us to get a run in the first inning and she did it. She’s just an all around player.”

Grady fanned 14 and Grace Weston belted a two-run home run for Reading.

Division 2 State

Billerica 11, Wakefield 1 — Katie Sibert (three RBIs), Jess Maillet (two RBIs), and Olivia Bento (2 for 2, RBI) paced the top-seeded Indians (15-7) to a second-round win. Naomi Boldebuck gave up one run on two hits and struck out 10.

Burlington 9, Plymouth South 0 — Cassidy Soohoo and Cece Imbimbo each tripled to pace the offense, lifting the fifth-seeded Red Devils (19-2) to a first-round win. Imbimbo only surrendered two singles in the circle.

North Attleborough 8, Bedford 0 — Zoey McDonough allowed two hits and struck out 12, powering the Red Rocketeers (16-6) to a second-round victory. Shaelyn Burns hit a three-run homer and later added a double.

Plymouth North 5, Silver Lake 1 — Margaret Ladd clubbed a solo home run and Caroline Collins pitched six innings, striking out six to lead the No. 9 Eagles (20-2) to a second-round win.

Somerset Berkley 4, Agawam 3 — A ball off the bat of Lynnsey Bumpus plated Emma Javier to score a walkoff win for the seventh-seeded Blue Raiders (17-5) in second-round action.

Tewksbury 18, Minnechaug 1 — Sam Ryan struck out seven in five innings, providing solid pitching to go along with a 10-run second inning to propel the No. 2 Redmen (16-5) to a first-round victory.

Walpole 2, Mansfield 0 — Freshman Sharlotte Stazinski tossed a one-hitter, striking out 11 to power third seed Walpole (18-2) to a second-round win.

Division 3 State

Arlington Catholic 11, Dedham 3 — Emma Limerick’s two-run triple ignited an eight-run first inning that powered the No. 7 Cougars (13-8) to a second-round victory. Arlington Catholic will face No. 2 Greater New Bedford in the quarterfinals.

Austin Prep 6, East Bridgewater 0 — Izzy Henderson’s grand slam in the bottom of the sixth inning helped the No. 6 Cougars (14-7) pull away from the No. 22 Vikings (11-10) and advance to the quarterfinals. Austin Prep will face No. 3 Dighton-Rehoboth in the next round.

Dighton-Rehoboth 6, Tantasqua 3 — Eliana Raposo (1 for 3) struck out 16, allowed five hits and hit a solo home run in a dominant two-way performance for the No. 3 Falcons (16-5) in the second-round win. Caleigh Cloonan, Maddie Kelley, and Haleigh Kelley each went 1 for 3 and drove in a run.

Greater New Bedford 4, Southeastern 0 — Madison Medeiros struck out 13 and allowed three hits in a complete-game shutout for her 20th win of the season and went 1 for 3 with a two-run home run. Hayleigh Silva (3 for 4) drove in two runs, pushing the No. 2 Bears (22-2) to the quarterfinals.

Middleborough 2, Fairhaven 1 — Mel Rees plated Alex Welch with a walkoff single, lifting the fifth-seeded Sachems (19-4) to a second-round win.

St. Mary’s 8, Norton 6 — Emely Rodriguez (2 for 3, home run, two runs, three RBIs) and Brooke Moloney (3 for 3, three runs, RBI) led a six-run, two-out rally in the bottom of the sixth inning to power the top-seeded Spartans (18-4) to a second-round win.

Triton 10, Foxborough 6 — Kyla Story roped a line drive to center field, scoring three in a 10 run fifth-inning to lift the No. 8 Vikings (17-5) to a second-round win.

Division 4 State

Abington 4, Seekonk 1 — Meg McCann notched a bases-clearing hit, lifting the sixth-ranked Green Wave (18-4) to a second-round win.

Archbishop Williams 8, Whittier 6 — Jess Keefe, Jill Ondrick, and Emma Chenette each notched two RBIs, powering the No. 5 Bishops (16-7) to a second-round win.

Case 6, Blackstone-Millville 0 — Hailey Berube allowed seven hits and struck out in eight in a complete-game shutout, and added insurance runs in the sixth with a two-run homer to lead the No. 4 Cardinals (17-5) to the second-round win. Case will face No. 5 Archbishop Williams in the quarterfinals.

Division 5 State

Millis 13, Narragansett 1 — Riley Caufield (eight strikeouts) allowed one hit across five innings and drove in three runs on three hits to lift the No. 23 Mohawks (13-11) to the quarterfinals. Junior catcher Frankie Pizzarella (2 for 4) knocked in four runs.

Colin Bannen reported from Reading. Sarah Barber, Jake Levin, Peyton Doyle, and Joe Pohoryles contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.