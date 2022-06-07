Matignon boys’ lacrosse program riding success of Boston Hockey Academy’s link to school

The result was the best regular season ever for Matignon (11-2), leading to the program’s first state tournament appearance and win, as the Warriors took down Greater Lowell, 9-6, Monday in Division 3 preliminary-round game.

Those skaters played a national prep schedule in the fall and winter, then many of them picked up a lacrosse stick and join Boston Hockey Academy coach Chris MacInnis on the pitch this spring.

In November, 2019, with player numbers continuing to dwindle, Matignon disbanded its once powerful boys’ hockey program. Instead, the private school in Cambridge opted to co-op with the Boston Imperials to create the Boston Hockey Academy, a preparatory program for top hockey prospects.

Matignon (12-2) will play at No. 4 Dracut (15-3) Wednesday at 7 p.m. in a D3 first-round game.

“I’ve been around coaching a long time,” said MacInnis, a former hockey and lacrosse standout at Waltham (Class of 2005) who took the helm of the lacrosse program this year. MacInnis served as an assistant hockey coach at his alma mater, Salem State, for five years before taking over the Boston Hockey Academy in Medford.

“Lacrosse is a very similar game [to hockey]. It’s pretty chaotic, but at the end of the day, the players need to go out and make decisions. You give the keys to the players, and lacrosse is a fast-paced game where a lot that can happen, so it’s my job to keep them calm and even-keeled in most situations.”

Since many of the Boston Hockey Academy players were boarding at what is now formally The Cambridge Matignon School, the Warriors lost several key contributors last month when they moved home after the school year.

But senior captains Aidan Dwyer (Alexander, Va.) and Justin Scarbrough (Los Angeles) have stuck around, along with sophomore middie Logan Deuling (Lexington, Ky.), who tallied three goals along with Dwyer in the win over Greater Lowell.

Senior goalie Dylan Lowe (Woburn) transferred from St. John’s Prep to Matignon this past year to play hockey. In his first year playing lacrosse, he’s jumped into the cage and thrived, making 12 critical saves in Monday’s win.

MacInnis was part of a senior-laden Waltham team that made the Division 1 lacrosse state final in 2005 and lost to Duxbury. Now a member of Waltham’s Athletic Hall of Fame, he hopes to impart some of that experience on his players as they prepare for a tough challenge at Dracut.

For Matignon athletic director Mike Lahiff, incorporating the Boston Hockey Academy is starting to revitalize the struggling athletic program, a trend that could have a positive impact on other sports.

This past winter, Matignon returned to the ice with a varsity boys’ hockey team, with no link to the academy team, after two seasons of a co-op arrangement with Revere.

“We want those kids to get a true understanding of what high school life is like, and that means bringing together sports and education,” said Lahiff.

“It’s nice for them to be part of a community with the town behind them, and I think that makes them feel more part of the school.”