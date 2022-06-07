Michael Wacha the latest Red Sox starting hero, throws three-hit shutout at reeling Angels

Wacha’s only other complete game in 190 career regular-season starts came July 18, 2017 — also a three-hit shutout, while with the Cardinals. Monday was the first time since 2018 he’s thrown a pitch in the eighth inning of a game, and he allowed just one hit after the first inning — a two-out Matt Duffy double in the sixth. LA’s only other baserunner came via a walk to Mike Trout leading off the seventh, and a stellar leaping grab by Rafael Devers and a double play initiated by Xander Bogaerts ended that threat.

Wacha finished with a flourish, needing only eight pitches in the ninth and getting Shohei Ohtani to ground out to first on his 105th to secure Boston’s fifth consecutive victory. Wacha dropped his season ERA to 1.99 across 49⅔ innings and nine starts. Red Sox starting pitchers have thrown five-plus innings of one- or no-run ball in six consecutive games.

Michael Wacha dominated the Angels, yielding only three hits on the way to the complete-game victory. Ashley Landis/Associated Press

“I was just telling them in the high-five line. I was just saying, ‘Hey, just trying to be like you guys,’” Wacha said on NESN, referencing the complete games by Nick Pivetta on May 18 and Nate Eovaldi on May 28. “We kind of feed off each other and just keep on going out there and giving our team a chance to win by going deep into ballgames and getting dubs for this club.”

Wacha’s velocity was up just a tick Monday, at 93.6 miles per hour, but when Ohtani — who had LA’s other hit, a first-inning single — stepped to the plate in the sixth inning following Duffy’s double, it was as if Wacha had some sort of out-of-body-experience. Not necessarily known for a dominant fastball, Wacha ran up a 94 m.p.h. sinker that Ohtani fouled straight back, a 94 m.p.h. four-seamer for a called strike, and got the Angels slugger to swing through a 96.6 m.p.h. fastball to end the threat.

“It’s very satisfying. It’s a really cool feeling, for sure, to go deep in the game and finish what you started,” Wacha said on NESN. “Very cool moment to go out there for the ninth and get a 1-2-3, defense was playing great behind me all night and keeping me out there, really.”

Teams have been taking advantage recently of Trout on defense, in addition to the 0-for-26 slump he broke with a first-inning single. On June 2 against the Yankees, Trout made veteran Marwin Gonzalez look like he was a burner. Gonzalez laced what should have just been a single, but Trout was playing deep and got caught sleeping. He fielded the ball flat-footed.

Gonzalez — seeing how deep Trout was, his lackadaisical approach to the ball, and knowing Trout doesn’t have a strong throwing arm — turned it up a notch and swiped second safely for a double.

Boston’s lone run Monday came about in similar fashion. With two outs and Alex Verdugo still on first after a leadoff single, Christian Vázquez worked the count full against Noah Syndergaard. With Verdugo moving on the pitch, Vázquez roped a single into the left-center field gap, forcing Trout in that direction.

Alex Verdugo slides safely into home plate with the only run of Monday's game. Ronald Martinez/Getty

Trout planted, and fielded the ball cleanly. Andrew Velazquez, meanwhile, was just beyond his shortstop position, serving as Trout’s first cutoff man. If Trout hit Velazquez with the throw, Verdugo likely holds at third. Yet Trout made the decision to throw across his body, completely missing Velazquez and throwing the ball directly toward Luis Rengifo at second. That throw also was off-target, causing Rengifo to stretch glove-side.

Third base coach Carlos Febles read that throw, knowing it would be a tough play for Rengifo, and sent Verdugo, who beat the throw home.

That would be the only run the Sox would score against Syndergaard, who went six innings, allowing five hits while striking out three.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.