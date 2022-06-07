Tessa Geddes, Winchester girls’ lacrosse stifle Natick’s comeback attempt

“She doesn’t stop running,” Winchester coach Suzanne Ontso said. “She came up big for us in transition, and I think that was huge. She did little things off the ball as well.”

The midfielder, who made it to New Balance Nationals in the 55-meter dash, 300, and long jump this winter, used that blazing speed to her advantage Tuesday in the Division 1 girls’ lacrosse tournament. She poured in six goals as No. 15 Winchester outlasted No. 18 Natick, 12-7, at home in the round of 32 to earn a date with No. 2 Westwood or No. 31 Brookline.

When she’s not flying down the lacrosse field, Winchester junior Tessa Geddes can often be found excelling in track for the Red & Black.

Geddes, a Boston University commit, helped the Red & Black (16-3) build an 8-3 halftime edge and withstand multiple runs from the Redhawks (9-10). She got plenty of help, as senior captain Maria Martignetti added three goals and Claire Book, Charlotte DeLucia, and Ryan Bosco chipped in one apiece.

Goalie Annie Doherty anchored a strong defensive effort, as the Red & Black kept sophomore Olivia Norchi (three goals) in check and bottled up the Redhawks.

“It was a great team win,” Geddes said. “I think everyone did their best to work hard and get second efforts and ground balls. Our shots were on point.”

Book ignited Winchester early, finishing in traffic just 13 seconds into the game. The Red & Black extended the margin to 5-1, highlighted by a pinpoint delivery from DeLucia off a feed from Book.

Katey Connolly helped Natick slice the deficit to 5-3, but Geddes scored twice in the final minutes of the first half — including one with 12 seconds left — to extend the margin. She added three more in the second half, providing some separation every time it appeared Natick had a chance to chip away.

The Redhawks hung around, but Winchester’s speed and depth were overpowering. Ontso credited Natick for making life difficult and playing aggressively, and she praised her players for staying patient on defense and placing their shots on offense.

First-year Natick coach Lynne Tartaglia-Ricciotti is encouraged by her team’s growth this season and believes the future is bright.

“They lived up to our expectations,” Tartaglia-Ricciotti said. “Our goal was to make it to the tournament. Unfortunately we lost today, but they played their hearts out.”

Division 2 State

Billerica 18, North Attleborough 1 — Senior Julia Trainor scored five times and assisted on four others for No. 5 Billerica (15-4) in a first-round win over the visiting 28th-seeded Red Rocketeers.

Marblehead 18, Tantasqua 6 — Senior Hadley Wales, the NEC MVP, had five goals and three assists for the 30th-seeded Headers (8-11) in a preliminary-round win over the 35th-seeded Warriors. Gigi Lombardi also scored five times and Kate Santeusanio made eight saves in the win.

Scituate 19, Falmouth 13 — Junior Charlotte Spaulding racked up 14 points, including 11 goals for the ninth-seeded Sailors (13-6) in a win over the 24th-seeded Clippers.

Division 3 State

Old Rochester 17, Dennis-Yarmouth 2 — Senior Maddie Wright (eight) and sophomore Kelly Quinlan (six) combined for 14 goals for the ninth-seeded Bulldogs (19-2) in a first-round win over the 24th-seeded Dolphins in Mattapoisett. Wright and Quinlan each added three assists.

Pembroke 12, North Reading 8 — Senior Meg Dorsey racked up five goals and added two assists for the 16th-seeded Titans (6-13) in a Division 3 first-round win over the 17th-seeded Hornets.

Division 4 State

Bourne 15, Upper Cape 7 — Junior Brooke Lunedei totaled five goals and two assists for the 28th-seeded Canalmen (9-12) against their cross-town rival, the 37th-seeded Rams, in a Division 4 preliminary-round win to advance to face fifth-seeded Ipswich.

Boys’ lacrosse

Division 1 State

Franklin 15, Framingham 4 — Junior Jayden Consigli exploded for six goals and four assists for the seventh-seeded Panthers (14-5) in a first-round win over the 26th-seeded Flyers.

Division 2 State

Scituate 18, Whitman-Hanson 3 — Sophomore James Sullivan scored six times, surpassing 100 career goals in the process and freshman Will Robinson chipped in with four goals and three assists for the fourth-seeded Sailors (15-4) in a Division 2 first-round win over the Patriot League rival 29th-seeded Panthers.

Division 4 State

Oakmont 19, St. Mary (Westfield) 2 — Colton LaRose and Austin Grimley had six goals each for the 30th-seeded Spartans (9-8) in a Division 4 preliminary-round win over the Saints.

Boys’ tennis

Division 2 State

Sharon 5, Melrose 0 — Matthew Lally, Alex Budovalcev, Jacob Slavsky won, 6-0, 6-0, in first, second, and third singles for the No. 5 seed Eagles (17-0) in their first-round victory over the visiting No. 28 seed Red Raiders (5-12). Ruemon Bhattacharyya and Mitch Weiss won first doubles, 6-0, 6-1, and Myojae Park and Sara Kassev won second by the same score.

Division 3 State

Martha’s Vineyard 5, Northampton 0 — Jacob Riis, Clyde Smith, and Zak Potter took the singles for the No. 3 seed Vineyarders (16-2) in their first-round victory over the No. 28 seed Blue Devils (9-9). The doubles pairings of Teagan Myers and Caleb Dubin, and Kert Kleeman and Kyle Levy also won at home.

Girls’ tennis

Division 1 State

Andover 5, Attleboro 0 — Jennie Wang (6-1, 6-0), Rachel Chen (6-3, 6-2), and Mia Thomas (6-1, 6-0) won first, second, and third singles for the No. 4 seed Golden Warriors (19-0) in their first-round victory over the visiting No. 29 seed Bombardiers (10-7). Eva McKone and Sonika Chaudhary won first doubles, 6-1, 6-0, and Sadie Berube and Amanda Kim won, 6-0, 6-0, in the second.

Division 2 State

Hopkinton 5, North Attleborough 0 — Paula Sendele, Riley Krattenmaker, and Victoria Allen won at first, second, and third singles for the No. 5 seed Hillers (18-1) in their first-round sweep of the visiting No. 28 seed Red Rocketeers (8-11). Hailey Kessler and Romy Zinman won first doubles and Evanya Mathur and Aarushi Kamra took second doubles.

Division 4 State

Hamilton-Wenham 4, Mohawk Trail 1 — Sky Jara and Naomi Provost each won, 6-0, 6-0, in first and second singles for the No. 1 seed Generals (19-0) in their first-round home victory over the No. 33 seed Warriors (15-4). Doubles pairings Brynn McKechnie and Nora Gamber and Lisette Leonard and Libby Collins each won, 6-0, 6-0.

Boys’ volleyball

Division 2 State

Wayland 3, Agawam 0 — Joe Barenboym had 10 kills and two aces, and Misha Boyko delivered 25 assists and four blocks to lead the No. 5 Warriors (13-8) to the quarterfinals.

West Springfield 3, Greater Lowell 0 — Ruvim Panasyuk was a force for the No. 7 Terriers in the second-round win, recording 5 aces, 22 assists, and 3 kills to dominate the No. 10 Gryphons. Jacob Kukharchuk (11 kills, 8 assists, 1 ace), Jawad Denny (five kills, one ace), and Pavel Stepchuk (four kills, two aces) were forces on offense, helping the Terriers to take each set by at least 11 points. West Springfield will face No. 2 Greater New Bedford Friday in the quarterfinals.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.