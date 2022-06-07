Third base coach Carlos Febles sent Alex Verdugo home on Monday night, and it led to a Red Sox win

With two outs against Noah Syndergaard , Christian Vázquez got the count to 3 and 2. Verdugo was moving on the pitch when Vázquez laced a single into the left-center field gap. Center fielder Mike Trout was forced to move in that direction, and Febles knew it would be a tough throw for Trout to make with his back into the infield.

But what also won the Sox the game was third base coach Carlos Febles’s shrewd decision to send Alex Verdugo home in the second inning.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — A lot of the talk Monday evening had to do with Michael Wacha’s complete game in the Red Sox’ 1-0 win over the Angels. As it should have been.

“Verdugo never slowed down,” Febles said Tuesday before the second of a four-game set. “Trout was deep and had to go to left-center, so I knew he was going to have a tough time. [The middle infielders] weren’t lined up to second, and it kind of made it an easier decision.”

Once Febles saw that Andrew Velazquez wasn’t lined up toward the second base bag, Febles said he didn’t even have to wait for the throw. He knew that even for Velazquez, an elite shortstop, it would be a tough relay throw to home. Febles, who is known for his gutsy calls while keeping a balanced approach, said this one was a no-brainer.

“I mean, everything was in front of me,” Febles said. “The tougher ones are down the right field line, where you’ve got to turn your head and look at the runner. [In this instance] the runner was in front of me, the play was in front of me, so you could see where [Trout] was, where Verdugo was, and where everyone was lined up.”

Verdugo slid into home safely for what turned out to be the game’s only run.

Cora on Maddon firing

The Angels relieved Joe Maddon of his duties Tuesday afternoon in the midst of the team’s 12-game losing streak. Third base coach Phil Nevin was named interim manager.

Maddon was in his third season with the Angels. He previously had managed the Cubs (winning the World Series in 2016) and the Rays.

“It [stinks],” said Red Sox manager Alex Cora. “Here’s a guy that has been really solid throughout his career, what he did with Tampa was great, and with the Cubs, too. It’s the nature of the business. Obviously, they feel like they have to move in a different direction. That is a good team that needs to get better, and for everything I hear they just need a different voice, but they’re very talented.”

Cora alluded to some of his own team’s early struggles, and that he believes the Angels are feeling how the Red Sox did when they got off to a slow start. Nevertheless, Cora believes Maddon will regroup.

“Joe will be fine,” Cora said. “It’s a tough one because that’s what’s going to happen to all of us. Either they don’t renew your contract or they kick you to the curb.”

Not feeling it

Chris Sale did not throw his scheduled bullpen session because of a stomach bug.

The Red Sox hope it’s just a 24-hour thing and that Sale can get back on the mound soon. The initial plan had Sale following up Tuesday’s bullpen by pitching to hitters on Friday.

Julian McWilliams