Tiger Woods won’t play in next week’s US Open at The Country Club in Brookline, but Phil Mickelson is in

“I previously informed the USGA that I will not be competing in the [US Open] as my body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf,” tweeted the 46-year-old Woods. “I do hope and plan to be ready to play in Ireland at [the JP McManus Pro-Am] and at [the British Open] next month. I’m excited to get back out there soon!”

Tiger Woods announced Tuesday on Twitter that he won’t be competing in next week’s US Open at The Country Club in Brookline as he continues to recover from a significant leg injury suffered in 2021.

Tiger won’t be on the prowl in Brookline, after all.

Woods’ announcement creates the possibility that two of the biggest names in golf won’t be in the field for the championship, June 13-19 in Brookline.

Phil Mickelson, 51, committed to play in this week’s LIV Golf Series event in London, and said he plans to play in next week’s US Open, the only Major he has never won.

The USGA confirmed he and the other golfers who qualified will be allowed to participate.

Woods, a three-time US Open winner, won’t be making his first trip back to TCC since the 1999 Ryder Cup. He has already committed to July’s British Open at the Old Course at St. Andrew’s, and said his priority is getting ready for that event.

Unfortunately for Boston fans, that means Woods won’t be here for the area’s first major since 1988.

“You’ll be missed,” the USGA responded to Woods on Twitter. “We look forward to having you back at the US Open again soon!”

Woods, 46, has only played in two events since suffering significant injuries in a car crash in February 2021. He tied for 47th at the Masters in April, and withdrew from the PGA Championship last month after carding a 79 in the third round.

Woods limped badly around the course in Oklahoma, often used his driver as a crutch when walking off tee boxes and down fairways, and called himself “Humpty Dumpty.”

The Country Club terrain isn’t as hilly as Augusta National, the site of the Masters. But it is still a challenging walk and will be a physically taxing test of golf over four days, particularly having to power through the US Open’s notorious thick, six-inch rough. Woods hasn’t had a top-five finish at a US Open since 2010, and has missed the cut in three of his last four attempts.

The US Open field had 155 of its 156 spots filled after final qualifying took place on Monday (including Woods). But a number of alternates, including Rickie Fowler, could end up in the field with Woods bowing out and 13 other players planning to participate in the London LIV event this week.

A handful of New England golfers are in the US Open field, including pros Keegan Bradley and Scott Stallings, and qualifiers Michael Thorbjornson, Fran Quinn and Caleb Manuel. But several golfers who would have drawn the biggest galleries won’t be in attendance — former Patriot Danny Woodhead, local amateur Matt Parziale, The Country Club’s director of instruction Kevin Rhoads, Woods and, potentially, Mickelson.

















