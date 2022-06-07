Ursuline girls capture state golf title, North Reading’s Isabel Brozena wins individual honors

Moments after she alerted her teammates to stand by, Veator found herself in the middle of an emotional celebration that erupted once Ursuline realized it captured the first state golf title in school history.

Veator kept a tally on her cellphone and tried to keep tabs on how the Bears’ scores compared with the rest of the tournament’s leaders.

CHATHAM — Ursuline Academy junior Victoria Veator was standing in front of the leaderboard at Eastward Ho! Country Club as MIAA officials tabulated the scores at Tuesday’s girls’ golf state championship.

The Bears (12-1) were crowned state champions after posting a 390 to edge runner-up Monomoy (394). Wellesley and Duxbury tied for third with matching 408s.

Advertisement

“I was adding it up on my phone and I called Alex [Wright], ‘I think we got it! I think we got it! Bring everyone down!’ ” said Veator, who shot a team-low 81. “So, then coach came in and everyone else came in and we stood there and watched it. We saw the 390 pop up on the screen and we started crying.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Each team’s top four scores counted toward the total. Sophomore Cailin Kelly (94), junior Alex Wright (94), and freshman Victoria Wright (118) also scored for Ursuline, while senior Lily King (141) and junior Fiona Crowley (149) also competed.

“It’s been a fulfilling year for our girls,” fifth-year coach Linda Healy said. “They just really clicked together and they work as a team. It’s an individual sport but it’s also a team sport. They click so well and really respect each other and work well together.”

North Reading sophomore Isabel Brozena carded a 1-under-par 72 to claim the individual championship. Monomoy junior Jennie Grogan, Sandwich junior Emma Abramson, and Westford Academy senior Morgan Smith recorded matching 75s to share runner-up honors.

Brozena credited a birdie putt on her first hole for setting the tone for her round.

Advertisement

“The first hole I played was No. 2 and I birdied that hole. I made a 20-foot putt for birdie and I think that set my pace for my round and allowed me to keep going,” said Brozena, who finished with four birdies. “This is only my second time finishing under par ever, so I was really happy that I was able to step up to the plate and do what I needed to do.”