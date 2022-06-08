‘Globe Live’ storytelling event comes to the Emerson Paramount Center this weekend

The audience will hear from the editors of The Emancipator , a newly launched re-imagination of the abolitionist press founded more than 200 years ago. Amber Payne and Deborah D. Douglas will share their personal stories and reflect on how their paths converged as co-editors in chief of the publication — a collaboration between the Boston Globe and Boston University’s Center for Antiracist Research.

The event, which features live storytelling by a variety of journalists from the Boston Globe, takes place this Saturday and Sunday at the Emerson Paramount Center. It’s timed to The Boston Globe’s 150th anniversary , with a program that both embraces historical themes and highlights voices of the future.

Back for its fourth year, the next installment of “ Globe Live ” is almost here.

“Deborah and I are both new to the area and getting to know Boston, so I’m excited to connect with new people and introduce ourselves to the Globe audience who don’t know who we are and what we’ve been working on so long for the last year,” Payne said. “I hope the audience can connect with the universal story of ‘Why do you do what you do?’ Looking at your life, looking at the people who’ve impacted you, who’ve shaped you to become who you are. Looking at the people in your lives who have caused you to question things as they currently exist and do better and move forward. I hope people can connect with that theme.”

The program also includes reporter Mark Arsenault, who will tell a story of a World War II-era pilot and what his final mission can teach us about living; opinion writer Abdallah Fayyad will share a personal story about what he learned growing up in Jerusalem, and how where you are born — from country to city to neighborhood — shapes your life in ways you can scarcely imagine. Reporter Hanna Krueger will describe some of the most memorable Zoom fails from the Globe staff over the past two years; and reporter Laura Crimaldi will tell the story of her quest to identify the woman cab driver in the 1970s who inspired Gloria Steinem and gave the abortion-rights movement its catchphrase.

“The line, ‘If men could get pregnant, abortion would be a sacrament’ is frequently attributed to Gloria Steinem and Florynce Kennedy because they made it famous. But they didn’t coin the line,” Crimaldi said. “It was a woman driving a cab in Boston, whose identity and life story remain a mystery. I’m looking forward to telling audiences about her and spreading the word about the unknown woman behind those powerful words.

“This is a story for right now,” Crimaldi continued. “The Boston cabbie uttered those famous words in 1971, two years before the Supreme Court decided Roe v. Wade. If the Supreme Court overturns that decision, as many as 26 states are certain or considered likely to ban abortion. The Boston cabbie’s world is our world.”

This year’s event also features the first-ever youth poet laureate of Boston, Alondra Bobadilla, who will open the show with an original poem. Singer and educator Katani Sumner will perform live music at the event.

Globe Live starts at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and on Sunday at 2 p.m. The show runs for two hours. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased online at emersontheatres.org.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.