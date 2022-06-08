In ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust,’ Ken Burns looks at the nation’s response

Ken Burns has another documentary series on the way for PBS. (If I had $100 for each time I’ve written that sentence…) This one sounds complex and, alas, timely.
Called “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” it’s a three-parter about what was happening here while Jews were being systematically rounded up and murdered in Europe during World War II. Directed by Burns and his longtime collaborators, Lynn Novick and Sarah Botstein, the series will air Sept. 18-20, locally on GBH 2.
In an early promo, Burns calls it “one of the most important we’ve ever worked on.”
According to Burns’s production company, the series will dispel “the competing myths that Americans either were ignorant of what was happening to Jews in Europe, or that they merely looked on with callous indifference.” It will look closely at immigration, and what a country does when faced with the fact that the worst massacre in human history is underway in another country. What is our role as a nation of immigrants? Do we intervene in international humanitarian crises? How do we contend with white nationalism?
Advertisement
In a 2019 interview in Esquire, Burns said about the project, “Very few people are draped in glory in this story, except the heroic survivors and the even more heroic people who didn’t survive.”
Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.