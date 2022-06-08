In ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust,’ Ken Burns looks at the nation’s response

Ken Burns has another documentary series on the way for PBS. (If I had $100 for each time I’ve written that sentence…) This one sounds complex and, alas, timely.

Called “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” it’s a three-parter about what was happening here while Jews were being systematically rounded up and murdered in Europe during World War II. Directed by Burns and his longtime collaborators, Lynn Novick and Sarah Botstein, the series will air Sept. 18-20, locally on GBH 2.

In an early promo, Burns calls it “one of the most important we’ve ever worked on.”