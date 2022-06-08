With big feelings and guitars, emo bands line up for Vagrant Records’ anniversary show in Worcester

On Saturday, the Get Up Kids, along with former labelmates Dashboard Confessional, The Anniversary, Hot Rod Circuit, Moneen, and Thrice will play an outdoor show at the Palladium in Worcester to mark Vagrant’s delayed-by-COVID 25th anniversary. The label hosted a similar lineup for its West Coast showcase in Irvine, Calif., May 28.

Rich Egan and Jon Cohen, the men who started the independent label, are responsible for signing some of its most pivotal emo artists including Dashboard Confessional, Saves the Day, and Alkaline Trio. As the story famously goes, the duo borrowed $50,000 from Cohen’s parents to fund the recording of the Get Up Kids’ 1999 sophomore album “Something to Write Home About.” Its success catapulted the label out of obscurity.

Founded in 1996, Vagrant Records became a sought-after home for bands who would define a genre of music that is still inspiring fans today: emo.

Dan Gill, the label’s general manager, describes that recent performance as not only magical but long overdue. “It really brought back a lot of memories for me. It’s incredible that these bands are still active and touring and maintaining fan bases,” Gill says. “At the [showcase], I was chatting with Matt Pryor of the Get Up Kids, a group that really helped put Vagrant on the map. We talked about how much of a family Vagrant is and the way all these bands used to tour together. There was really a feeling of camaraderie that I think we all missed.”

When asked how the talent on Vagrant was curated in its early days, Gill credits the instincts of Cohen and Egan, who selected every artist. “They just knew if a band would be a good fit based on the culture of Vagrant, and they were very selective. I just remember the amount of demos we would get in. We would spend hours and hours opening mail. It was a pretty incredible time,” Gill recalls. “We felt like we were part of this movement.”

From sold-out tours to compilation albums (“Another Year on the Streets”), the popularity of Vagrant skyrocketed in the early 2000s. Bands like Dashboard Confessional and Saves the Day became MTV/Rolling Stone darlings, which only widened the label’s scope. When Vagrant was acquired in 2014 by BMG, Gill says its ability to adapt in the music industry allowed it to proliferate.

“Yes, indie labels tend to lead a lot of the trends. But our evolution happened before BMG. We started signing artists like Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros. Later on in 2011 we signed The 1975. We saw a lot of potential and were moving towards indie rock. In its heyday, Vagrant was associated more or less with one brand of music. When [Egan and Cohen] made personal decisions to sell the label to BMG, it was just a continuation of that evolution. We were branching out in terms of sound. And with everything we’ve built with BMG and the Vagrant catalog imprint, there’s a lot to be proud of.”

The popularity of events like Emo Nite and the When We Were Young Festival underscore emo’s resurgence. As an industry veteran, Gill believes it was inevitable. “I think music is cyclical. There is music from other generations that make some type of a comeback in its own way. And now younger artists are doing emo rap,” Gill says. “The late Juice WRLD was listening to a lot of this music. He was a Senses Fail fan, and that band was on Vagrant. I think there’s also a sense of discovery with this new generation.”

Ahead of Saturday’s Worcester show, Gill is amazed that Vagrant’s most seminal groups still perform with as much stamina and excitement as they had 25 years ago.

“To still see these bands having a great time onstage knowing it’s still their livelihood … there’s no feeling to describe [it]. They can make it a business, reach out and connect emotionally to their fans, make a living, and still have gratification in doing it.

“They’re still making records, which is important because it proves that they’re still functioning. It’s not just about going out and playing older records. The fact that they can go and still work after all these years as a band creatively and still make quality music, I think there’s something to be said for that, you know?”

VAGRANT 25

With Dashboard Confessional, The Get Up Kids, The Anniversary, Hot Rod Circuit, Thrice, and Moneen. At the Palladium Outdoors, 261 Main St., Worcester. June 11 at 3 p.m. $55-$110. thepalladium.net