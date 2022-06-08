fb-pixel Skip to main content

Lovin’ Spoonfuls delivers its 25 millionth pound of rescued food

By Diti Kohli Globe Staff,Updated June 8, 2022, 31 minutes ago
Vincent Sanchez (left), a United Way volunteer, Tommy Harrison, and Clara Rodriquez, United Way staff, and Anthony Summa, food rescue coordinator at Lovin' Spoonfuls, loaded food from the truck to the Pearl Street Cupboard and Cafe. The nonprofit Lovin' Spoonfuls distributed its 25th million pound of food this week.Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Lovin’ Spoonfuls, a Boston nonprofit that redistributes excess food from stores and wholesalers to families in need, distributed its 25th millionth pound Wednesday afternoon. The stock from the Framingham Whole Foods ended at Pearl Street Cupboard, one of more than 185 organizations to receive Spoonfuls’ deliveries.

Chief operating officer Lauren Palumbo said it was “a bittersweet moment, since need is soaring right now.” A recent report by the Greater Boston Food Bank found that almost one in three Massachusetts adults are food insecure as the pandemic drags on, and demand for federal food assistance and pantries is sky-high.

”Every pound we cover is a meaningful one,” Palumbo added. “But milestones like this are a chance to mark the growth of the organization and remember the people we’ve helped.”

Tommy Harrison (left), Clara Rodriquez, United Way staff, and Vincent Sanchez, a United Way volunteer, unloaded the Lovin' Spoonfuls van. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff
Whole Foods staff helped load up the Lovin' Spoonfuls van at the loading dock.Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff
Lovin' Spoonfuls food rescue coordinator Anthony Summa (left), took boxes of rescued food from Whole Foods staff. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff


Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @ditikohli_.

