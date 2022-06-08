Lovin’ Spoonfuls delivers its 25 millionth pound of rescued food

Lovin’ Spoonfuls, a Boston nonprofit that redistributes excess food from stores and wholesalers to families in need, distributed its 25th millionth pound Wednesday afternoon. The stock from the Framingham Whole Foods ended at Pearl Street Cupboard, one of more than 185 organizations to receive Spoonfuls’ deliveries.

Chief operating officer Lauren Palumbo said it was “a bittersweet moment, since need is soaring right now.” A recent report by the Greater Boston Food Bank found that almost one in three Massachusetts adults are food insecure as the pandemic drags on, and demand for federal food assistance and pantries is sky-high.

”Every pound we cover is a meaningful one,” Palumbo added. “But milestones like this are a chance to mark the growth of the organization and remember the people we’ve helped.”