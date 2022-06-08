Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Swallow-tailed kites were reported in Falmouth and Harwich, and sandhill cranes were reported in a few places, including school ballfields in Chatham and Mashpee, and flying along Marconi Beach in Wellfleet.

A Franklin’s gull was at Race Point in Provincetown, and other sightings included a parasitic jaeger, 14 roseate terns, 1,300 common terns, an Arctic tern, 2 sooty shearwaters, and a Manx shearwater.

Other sightings around the Cape included the annual chuck-will’s-widows and blue grosbeaks continuing in Falmouth, 2 Acadian flycatchers in South Sandwich, a glaucous gull in Cotuit, single worm-eating warblers two places in Falmouth, blue-winged warblers in Sandwich and Mashpee, 2 seaside sparrows and 2 little blue herons in Barnstable, single little blue herons in Mashpee and Wellfleet, a least bittern in West Harwich, and a Wilson’s storm-petrel off Truro.

Advertisement