2-alarm house fire in Brockton displaces 8 people

A two-alarm blaze heavily damaged a three-story home in Brockton late Tuesday night and displaced eight people, fire officials said. There were no injuries, officials said.

Brockton Fire Captain Daniel Foye said the fire came in at 11:03 p.m. at 7 Hamilton St., and a second alarm was struck “pretty quick” after arrival.

There was heavy fire in the back porch of the third floor, and it extended to the attic, Foye said in a telephone interview Wednesday. Whenever fire is in attic space, Foye said, crews have to open up the walls to gain access to the fire because it’s in the void spaces, which is very “laborious” to do.