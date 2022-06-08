2-alarm house fire in Brockton displaces 8 people

A two-alarm blaze heavily damaged a three-story home in Brockton late Tuesday night and displaced eight people, fire officials said. There were no injuries, officials said.
Brockton Fire Captain Daniel Foye said the fire came in at 11:03 p.m. at 7 Hamilton St., and a second alarm was struck “pretty quick” after arrival.
There was heavy fire in the back porch of the third floor, and it extended to the attic, Foye said in a telephone interview Wednesday. Whenever fire is in attic space, Foye said, crews have to open up the walls to gain access to the fire because it’s in the void spaces, which is very “laborious” to do.
Foye said it took about 45 minutes to get the fire under control.
There was significant damage to the home, including water damage throughout the entire house, Foye said.
Foye said all of the residents managed to escape the flames before firefighters arrived. The eight people displaced are being assisted by the Red Cross, Foye said.
The fire is currently investigation by Brockton fire.
