25-year-old man killed, another man injured in Brockton shooting

One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Brockton Tuesday, officials said.
Around 8:30 p.m., police went to 987 North Main St. for a report of a double shooting and found a man in a parking lot who had been wounded in the chest.
Nerilson Lopes, 25, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Another man was taken in a personal car to the same hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Brockton police and State Police troopers assigned to the Plymouth district attorney’s office are investigating.
