fb-pixel Skip to main content

25-year-old man killed, another man injured in Brockton shooting

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated June 8, 2022, 1 hour ago

One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Brockton Tuesday, officials said.

Around 8:30 p.m., police went to 987 North Main St. for a report of a double shooting and found a man in a parking lot who had been wounded in the chest.

Nerilson Lopes, 25, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Another man was taken in a personal car to the same hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Brockton police and State Police troopers assigned to the Plymouth district attorney’s office are investigating.

Advertisement

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video