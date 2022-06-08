After 56 years, the Walter Baker chocolate factory sign in Dorchester will glimmer with new light

Lighting the sign is ”symbolic to what is possible,” said Linda Lewi, 73, a member of the executive board of the Dorchester Lower Mills Civic Association, in a telephone interview Tuesday. “It’s a highly diverse community in every meaning of that, and so it’s kind of shining a light on what is possible.”

The iconic sign atop the former Walter Baker chocolate factory administration building will be illuminated on Friday night after 56 years.

After going dark more than five decades ago, a landmark sign in Dorchester’s Lower Mills neighborhood will soon flicker with light.

A section of the former Walter Baker Chocolate Factory in Lower Mills, Dorchester, pictured on Oct. 25, 1985. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The Walter Baker sign is a visual reference point for the Lower Mills neighborhood, and many longtime residents recall when it was lit, said D. Michael Skillin, president of the civic association. The administration building is recognized as historic by the Massachusetts Historical Commission.

“I moved here in 1974 when I got married, but my wife remembers it, and a lot of the people in the community remember not only the light being lit, but you could still smell the chocolate years later,” said Skillin, 75.

The project came to fruition after Mark Brunke, another member of the association’s executive board, suggested the sign be relit.

“It just seemed to be a missed opportunity,” said Brunke, 53, who has lived in Lower Mills since 2004. “The chocolate factory is something that’s central to the neighborhood, and it is something that we celebrate, and it seemed remiss to leave the light dark as it had been since 1966.”

While it was Brunke’s idea, Terry Dolan, a former State House employee who served six governors before retiring in 2008, was the catalyst in moving the project forward, he said.

Dolan twice applied to the city’s Community Preservation Fund to finance the $66,000 project, with the help of Catherine Infantino, who works for New Atlantic Development, the manager of the old headquarters, Skillin said.

Their first application was denied, but they were approved in 2021 for a $56,000 grant, Skillin said. To raise the additional $10,000 for the sign, Dolan came up with a sponsorship idea: People could pay $5,000 to buy a whole word or $50 to buy a bulb.

Dolan, who was involved with the association for 22 years, died unexpectedly on April 2 at 73, according to her obituary. The project has now taken on an added significance — to honor Dolan and her work.

“She’s always been one to give back, and I think the relighting is really a tribute to her,” said Infantino, the project’s manager. “And I think those in the neighborhood will always look up to that, thinking just what a valuable asset she was and what a smiling face she always was.”

A celebration of the project will be held on Friday, June 10, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at 1231 Adams St., Skillin said. The famous sign will be illuminated at sunset — 8:21 p.m.

The new sign is nearly identical to the old one, except it’s crafted from aluminum to make it more durable and lightweight, and the bulbs are LEDs to make lighting it more affordable, Infantino said.

“You’d never know the difference,” she added.

The Walter Baker Chocolate Factory opened its administration building near the Neponset River in 1919, according to a Globe article from 2002.

A section of the former Walter Baker Chocolate Factory, now an apartment complex, is pictured the Lower Mills Village of the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston on May 6, 1986. John Blanding/Globe Staff

But chocolate production on the Neponset River dates back to the 18th century. In 1764, Dr. James Baker “provided the financial backing” for an Irish immigrant named John Hannon to make chocolate out of a grist and saw mill on the river, according to the National Museum of American History.

When Hannon died in 1779, Baker bought out Hannon’s heirs and renamed the company Baker’s Chocolate, according to the museum. In 1824, the company was named Walter Baker & Company, after Baker’s grandson, Walter, took over.

The firm abandoned the administration building in 1965 and moved to Delaware. The building was vacant until 2002, when it was converted into the Walter Baker Lofts. New Atlantic Development purchased the building in 2017, and its ownership was put into a nonprofit, the WBL Artist’s Collective, Inc.

Material from the Globe archives was used in this report. Jeremiah Manion of the Globe Staff contributed.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com.