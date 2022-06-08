After a month looking for one man targeting young women, Providence police consider new theory

Two days later, a woman on Pinehurst Avenue told police a man crawled in through an open window and groped her breasts, and another woman on Radcliffe Avenue told police that she found one of her windows had been opened during the night. Then, another woman on Pembroke Avenue surprised a man stealing things from her apartment.

A masked man raped a college woman in her apartment on Pembroke Avenue on May 3, getting in through a basement window, according to court records.

PROVIDENCE — A month after warning about an attacker targeting young women alone in their apartments in Elmhurst, police are now considering another theory: two different suspects.

At first, detectives thought they were looking for one man who was going after young women. Major David Lapatin called a news conference to warn the public to be careful. Uniformed and plainclothes officers patrolled the area, and detectives seized video from surveillance cameras in the area looking for clues.

Then, police arrested a 34-year-old man and charged him with the burglary on Pembroke Avenue; the suspect, Christopher L. James, was not considered a suspect in the rape from May 3 or the other incidents.

The break-ins have stopped, Lapatin said, and now detectives are looking at another theory besides a serial predator: whether the man who raped the woman on Pembroke Avenue and the man who groped the woman on Pinehurst are two different people.

Lapatin said detectives are considering whether the woman on Pembroke was targeted by a stalker who knew her. She described the man as light-skinned, about 5 foot 8 and 160 pounds, with a Rhode Island/Boston accent, and wearing a ski mask with a skeleton face, according to police. From surveillance video released by the police, the suspect appears to have a pigeon-toed gait.

There was no description of the suspect on Pinehurst. Lapatin said the woman’s bed was next to a window, where it was possible that the man was breaking into the apartment to steal things and happened to land on her bed. She screamed, and he ran out.

Although the woman from Pembroke and the woman from Pinehurst are both college students, there was no apparent connection between them, Lapatin said.

The rapist from Pembroke Avenue stole the victim’s iPhone and MacBook Air, as well as her purse. Detectives have questioned other men, who’ve since been ruled out as suspects, and obtained warrants for clothing and cell phone data.

But the detectives are still searching for other leads, Lapatin said. Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Jared Sherman at (401) 340-8920 or Detective Sgt. John Muriel at (401) 641-6646.





