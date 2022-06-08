Another rainy morning and pleasant evening likely Thursday

I expect many areas to receive a ⅓ to ¾ of an inch of rain with a few towns reaching over an inch. The area of rain for Thursday is in the Ohio River Valley, moving quickly east.

In some ways, Thursday is a similar sort of day although I think the clouds linger longer into the afternoon and it won’t be quite as warm. Nevertheless, we are going to see more rain to start the day, plan on a wet morning commute, somewhat slower than usual.

I think we could satisfy a lot of people if mornings started with a bunch of showers and afternoons ended up with glorious sunshine, warm temperatures, and low humidity, as we got Wednesday.

Advertisement

An area of rain in Indiana and Ohio pushed east Wednesday afternoon. COD Weather

The showers may be accompanied by a gusty thunderstorm, with some areas receiving higher rainfall totals.

Most of the rain will be over by noon with the chance for a lingering shower after that time. Temperatures will be in the 70s with clearing skies for the second half of the afternoon and it should be a nice evening if you want to get out for any activities.

More rainfall will occur Thursday morning before ending in the early afternoon. Some areas will see over an inch. WeatherBell

Another result of these two rain events is that the air should be cleansed of much of the lingering pollen although there will still be additional grass pollen exacerbating those of you with that kind of allergy. It will be a bit breezy Thursday afternoon after the rain as skies clear.

Friday looks like a pretty spectacular day with plenty of sunshine and temperatures right around that 80-degree mark.

Friday is a picture perfect June day with warm air and plenty of sunshine. NOAA

Saturday showers are looking less likely and while I’m not going to remove them completely from the forecast it is possible we don’t see much if anything in terms of rainfall.

It will be cloudy, however. We’ll have to wait until Sunday for the sunshine to return, with readings in the 70s, and that temperature regime looks to continue into early next week as the big heat continues out in Texas and stays far away from us.

Advertisement

This heat is going to build and last for more than a week in south-central Texas and while it is certainly typically hotter there than here, for them even this kind of a forecast is going to make the news.