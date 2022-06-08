fb-pixel Skip to main content

Charts: A town-by-town look at how the opioid epidemic has hit Massachusetts

By Ryan Huddle and Felice J. Freyer Globe Staff,Updated June 8, 2022, 49 minutes ago
OxyContin pills.Toby Talbot/Associated Press

The rate of opioid-related deaths in Massachusetts hit an all-time high in 2021, according to data released Wednesday by the state Department of Public Health.

The rate of deaths was 32.6 per 100,000 in 2021, a nine percent increase from the previous year. Looking at the number of deaths, the department estimates that 2,290 people died of opioid-related overdoses in 2021. As in the past, fentanyl was present in the vast majority — 93.3 percent — of the deaths in which toxicology data could be collected.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of the most recent data, including a town-by-town look at the deaths in Massachusetts.

Advertisement

Related: ‘It’s pretty terrifying’: Mass. opioid-related overdose deaths surged to an all-time high last year


Felice J. Freyer can be reached at felice.freyer@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @felicejfreyer.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video