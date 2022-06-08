Customers mourn the closing of Ellana’s Kitchen & More in Newton Centre

Owners Isabel Aoun and Miguel Contessi had been renting the space since 2017. In September 2021, the unit’s landlords said they intended to sell the property, Contessi said. The restaurant’s owners were given the option to buy the property before anyone else, but Contessi said they could not afford it.

Located on 19 Pelham St., it was the only restaurant of its kind in the city of Newton.

Ellana’s Kitchen & More, a small Venezuelan-Mediterranean restaurant in Newton Centre that Yelp declared the second best place in the country to get an “arepa,” a traditional Latin-American patty made of ground maize dough, closed its doors June 5.

Advertisement

“We couldn’t do anything,” Aoun said. “These things happen.”

He and Aoun instead sought to relocate to another location in Newton or other areas such as Waltham and Watertown. But the “extremely” high costs of buying or renting a location in these areas, coupled with the logistical expenses of relocating itself, presented too big a hurdle, Contessi said.

“For a small business, it’s impossible,” Contessi said.

Available restaurant spaces are sparse and pricey — nearly all commercial real estate in the city is priced at over $1 million, according to recent listings on LoopNet, a website meant to find commercial real estate to buy or rent.

Small businesses such as Ellana’s nearly always rent, according to Edward Chazen, senior lecturer at Boston College’s Carroll School of Management who is an expert in real estate and finance.

“Most small businesses need working capital to put into inventory, hiring people, getting the goods that they then sell,” Chazen said. “If they tie up their money in bricks and mortar … it ties up their money.”

The former property owners sold the property for $757,500 in March, according to public real estate records.

Sofia Tang, who bought the unit, said she plans to open StarFoods, a small restaurant set to offer a traditional Chinese menu when its doors open in July.

Advertisement

Ellana’s Kitchen & More announced its permanent closure in an e-mail and on social media May 24. Less than two weeks later, the restaurant closed its doors to the public for the last time.

“It has been an unparalleled experience that we will remember fondly and that will indisputably leave a mark on our hearts,” it read.

Many customers remembered Ellana’s Kitchen & More for its authentic Venezuelan cuisine and impact on the community. Since opening in 2017, the restaurant has brought many together, some of whom, like Maritza Henriquez, had immigrated to the United States from Venezuela.

“When a Venezuelan comes and discovers a ‘Reina Pepiada’ [a type of arepa prepared with chicken and avocado], it’s exciting,” said Newton Centre resident Henriquez of the period prior to the restaurant opening.

According to the most recent United States Census in 2020, about 4.5 percent of Newton’s residents self identified as Hispanic or Latino.

The restaurant had two full-time employees, including Waltham resident Gregorio Shaw, who said their regular customers were like family.

Of the closure, Shaw said “It wasn’t a shock, but very sad,” adding. “You have to stay optimistic.”

On a Wednesday afternoon in May, many visiting the restaurant chatted with Contessi and Aoun. Some lamented the loss of the space. Others asked questions, wondering what’s next for the two.

Contessi plans to return to work full time in finance, he said, while Aoun is considering starting cooking classes. Many customers have already expressed interest in signing up, she said.

Advertisement

When asked what she would most remember from her time running the restaurant, Aoun had a simple answer: the people.

“They stop by so often, we really get to know them.” Aoun said. “It’s a very special community.”

Jesús Marrero Suárez can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.