fb-pixel Skip to main content

Commuter rail train derails near Beverly

By Madison Mercado Globe Correspondent,Updated June 8, 2022, 56 minutes ago

An inbound commuter rail train derailed near the Beverly station Wednesday, officials said.

Shortly after 4 p.m, a Boston-bound train had a “low-speed upright derailment” at Beverly Junction, the MBTA said. There were 10 passengers on board, and no injuries were reported.

Trains on the Newburyport/Rockport Line are experiencing delays of up to 20 minutes, according to the MBTA website. Shuttle buses already scheduled between Orient Heights and Beverly because of construction were extended to North Beverly for Rockport trains, the MBTA said.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

Last Wednesday, two Green Line trolleys collided and derailed at the Government Center station, injuring three train operators. The transit agency is under federal review for a series of safety incidents during the past year, including a Green Line train collision last summer and a man who was killed after he became trapped in a Red Line train door in April.

Advertisement

Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video