Commuter rail train derails near Beverly

An inbound commuter rail train derailed near the Beverly station Wednesday, officials said.

Shortly after 4 p.m, a Boston-bound train had a “low-speed upright derailment” at Beverly Junction, the MBTA said. There were 10 passengers on board, and no injuries were reported.

Trains on the Newburyport/Rockport Line are experiencing delays of up to 20 minutes, according to the MBTA website. Shuttle buses already scheduled between Orient Heights and Beverly because of construction were extended to North Beverly for Rockport trains, the MBTA said.