Commuter rail train derails near Beverly

An inbound commuter rail train derailed near the Beverly station Wednesday, officials said.
Shortly after 4 p.m, a Boston-bound train had a “low-speed upright derailment” at Beverly Junction, the MBTA said. There were 10 passengers on board, and no injuries were reported.
Trains on the Newburyport/Rockport Line are experiencing delays of up to 20 minutes, according to the MBTA website. Shuttle buses already scheduled between Orient Heights and Beverly because of construction were extended to North Beverly for Rockport trains, the MBTA said.
The cause of the derailment is under investigation.
Rockport Line Train 120 (5:37 pm from Rockport) is cancelled today due to a low speed upright derailment near Beverly. Train 122 (7:46 pm from Rockport) is the next inbound Rockport train.— MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) June 8, 2022
Newburyport Line Train 160 (5:07 pm from Newburyport) has been cancelled today due to a low speed upright derailment near Beverly. Train 162 (6:57 pm from Newburyport) is the next inbound Newburyport train.— MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) June 8, 2022
Last Wednesday, two Green Line trolleys collided and derailed at the Government Center station, injuring three train operators. The transit agency is under federal review for a series of safety incidents during the past year, including a Green Line train collision last summer and a man who was killed after he became trapped in a Red Line train door in April.
