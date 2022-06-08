Dighton-Rehoboth high school placed on lockdown after bullets found on campus

“At this time police do not believe there is a specific, credible threat or danger to the school community,” Dighton and Rehoboth police said in a joint statement.

The high school went into lockdown at 9:30 a.m. after a student found two live bullets in the boy’s restroom and told administrators.

Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School was placed on lockdown for the second day in a row Wednesday after live bullets and threatening graffiti were found in a restroom, police said.

K-9 units searched the building, but no other suspicious items were found. The lockdown was lifted at 12:30 p.m.

After the lockdown was over, a faulty smoke detector set off the fire alarm and students and staff were evacuated from the building. Officers remained at the school with students before they were allowed to return to class 20 minutes later, police said.

Advertisement

The high school was placed on lockdown Tuesday after threatening graffiti was found in the same restroom, police said. The threat was not found to be credible. The nature of the message was not disclosed.

“The safety of our school students and staff is our top priority and we will do everything we can to thoroughly investigate these threats,” Dighton Police Chief Robert MacDonald said. “We would like to remind the community that we take all threats such as these seriously as they are a huge disruption to our school community and we will pursue this until charges are filed.”

Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com.