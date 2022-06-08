Everett’s diversity director had warned City Hall could be considered a hostile work environment just before recent resignations

“The public outcry of perceived inaction could at some point trigger a formal EEO complaint by a member of staff and I do believe there is a strong possibility that the City of Everett would be found at fault,” Cathy Draine wrote May 19 in a message to DeMaria, his chief of staff, and the city’s human resources director.

Repeated reports of racist language and behavior among city officials left the city vulnerable to an investigation by the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the city’s director of diversity, equity and inclusion, Cathy Draine, advised in an email the Globe obtained through a public records request.

The recent resignations of two city officials over racially offensive comments that had been reported to Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria nearly two months earlier closely followed a warning from the city’s diversity director that City Hall could be considered a hostile work environment and expose it to legal action, communications among city officials show.

Six days earlier, the Globe had reported that a leaked recording of a Zoom meeting, already posted on Facebook, showed several city officials joking about recruiting Black people to public events, apparently to insulate themselves politically against charges of racism. At the time, the mayor’s chief of staff said city lawyers advised that no disciplinary action could be taken because of the way the video was obtained.

The city officials seen on the video included communications director Deanna Deveney, assistant city solicitor Keith Slattery, and City Councilor Anthony DiPierro, who is related to the mayor. DiPierro had been facing calls to resign since March after the disclosure of private messages that showed him using the n-word in texts and memes.

On May 23, four days after Draine’s warning, the mayor announced that both Deveney and DiPierro had resigned.

Last week, US Attorney Rachael Rollins sent a letter to the city demanding information and announcing a civil rights investigation. She noted that the resignations came only after sustained outrage from residents, and pointed to a “staggering” disparity between the number of Black and Latino residents in Everett (46 percent) and its work force (just over 2 percent).

“Although your relative on the Everett City Council (Anthony DiPierro) and your Communications Director both resigned abruptly last week, that only occurred after months of outrage and public criticism by increasingly large numbers of your constituents,” Rollins wrote DeMaria in a June 2 letter announcing her office’s investigation.

“Former City Councilor DiPierro recently posted a message on his social media appearing to urge ‘others who participated in this hurtful, insensitive banter to also do what’s right and step down from their position in city government,’ " she continued. “This statement indicates that more members of Everett’s municipal leadership have engaged in this unacceptable, offensive and possibly discriminatory behavior.”

In her message, Draine, noted that she is not a labor attorney but pointed to her training in equal opportunity law and her duty to provide the city guidance on matters involving racial discrimination. She said the city could feasibly be found in violation if it didn’t take action to fire Deveney, who had prompted a previous complaint to human resources, or reprimand Slattery. Draine, who started the job in January, urged DeMaria to resolve the matter “before it further escalates to the level of such inquiry and investigation by the EEOC that the City of Everett is a hostile work environment.”

City officials have not announced any disciplinary action against Slattery and did not answer a question about whether any action is pending. He could not immediately be reached for comment. Officials also did not immediately respond when asked whether Draine’s letter prompted the resignations.

DeMaria initially received the undated video showing city officials making offensive comments on March 28. The city solicitor responded by warning the person who sent it that they could be prosecuted under the state’s wiretap law, an email obtained by the Globe shows. The recording was apparently made without the knowledge of the participants during a meeting that was not open to the public.

Deveney went on leave a few days after the whistleblower sent the video to the city but later returned to City Hall.

In an email on Tuesday, DiPierro said he resigned because “the issue was becoming an increasing distraction and I believe it was time to step aside and take a break so the council could continue to move the City forward.” Deveney did not respond to a request for comment.

In suggesting that other city officials participated in racialized “banter” and should also resign, DiPierro seemed to be referring to City Clerk Sergio Cornelio, who accused the mayor of extorting money from him in a real estate deal, spurring a legal battle between the former friends that has brought several controversies to light.

The mayor is suing Cornelio for defamation in Middlesex Superior Court, and subpoenas for evidence have unearthed the unsavory text exchanges and racist commentary between city officials that led to public protests.

On Thursday, DiPierro sent city councilors emails specifically accusing Cornelio of participating in offensive messages and asking them not to reappoint him city clerk. “If we truly are to eradicate systemic racism within our local government, we must call for his resignation,” DiPierro wrote.

Cornelio did not respond to a request for comment.

In her resignation letter, also obtained by a public records request, Deveney requested compensation for three vacation days she had to work “due to unexpected City issues,” as well as the complete payout of her vacation, sick, and personal days, and continued health benefits through November 1. Her letter suggests she is still technically on leave. The mayor’s chief of staff did not respond to a request for clarification.

Deveney also requested indemnification for any legal action taken against her as a city employee and asked the city to refrain from disparaging her and not disclose the circumstances of her resignation.

Stephanie Ebbert can be reached at Stephanie.Ebbert@globe.com.