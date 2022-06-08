Families organizing for racial justice plan Juneteenth celebration at Newton North High School

Newton’s second annual Juneteenth Celebration, including food, activities, performers, and local businesses, will be held at Newton North High School on Sunday, June 19.
The event is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. at the campus, which is located at 457 Walnut St. and is being hosted by Families Organizing for Racial Justice at Newton North High School.
“Vendors including Black-owned businesses, food trucks, performers, DJs, kids’ activities, and art exhibits will make this a fantastic family day out (it’s also Father’s Day!), so please put this date in your calendars now,” organizers said on a webpage for the celebration.
Juneteenth, which became a federal holiday last year, commemorates June 19, 1865, when a Union Army officer arrived in Galveston, Texas, about two months after the war ended and notified Black people they had been freed from slavery.
The Army order also came after President Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863, which had freed Black people who were enslaved in the Confederacy during the Civil War.
The high school group, which uses the acronym FORJ NNHS, works to create a stronger network of support for diversity, equity, and inclusion across the school’s community through awareness, education, and engagement, according to its website.
People who want to volunteer to help during the event can register online through the group’s website, forjnnhs.org.
John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.