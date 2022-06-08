Families organizing for racial justice plan Juneteenth celebration at Newton North High School

Newton’s second annual Juneteenth Celebration, including food, activities, performers, and local businesses, will be held at Newton North High School on Sunday, June 19.

The event is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. at the campus, which is located at 457 Walnut St. and is being hosted by Families Organizing for Racial Justice at Newton North High School.

“Vendors including Black-owned businesses, food trucks, performers, DJs, kids’ activities, and art exhibits will make this a fantastic family day out (it’s also Father’s Day!), so please put this date in your calendars now,” organizers said on a webpage for the celebration.